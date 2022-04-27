Both Tokay and Tracy’s baseball teams brought out the lumber in Tuesday’s league game, but Tokay found itself on the short end of an 18-13 loss.
Tokay piled up 16 hits, with Cade Campbell’s 11th home run of the season, along with two doubles and five RBIs.
Campbell Kurkjian had a double, two singles and three RBIs, Cory Sugg had a pair of doubles, Brock Sell, Matthew Casillas and Max De Santiago had two singles each, Matthew Troutner had an RBI double, and Brett Graddy had an RBI single.
Sugg, Matthew Alagna, Nick Anderson and Ian Monte pitched for Tokay, combining to allow 19 hits and 9 earned runs.
Game 2 of the league series is today in Tracy, and Game 3 is at 6 p.m. on Friday at Zupo Field.
Lincoln 6, Lodi 3
The Flames gave up four runs in the first inning and couldn't claw their way back in Tuesday's loss.
Dominc Brassesco and Dylan Bartlett each went 3-for-4 in the loss, while Brayden Stout had a double, Nathan Sherbondy had a single and two runs, and Luke Toy and Gavin Mora each singled.
Lodi (14-9, 6-4 TCAL) and Lincoln (14-8, 8-2) will face each other again today, at 4 p.m. at Zupo Field.
GOLF
Varsity
Lodi 194, Lincoln 229
Jake Aberle and Cedar Burns each shot par at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club on Tuesday to win a league match.
Aberle and Burns carded 37s, along a 39 from Jack Main, a 40 from Ryan Hohenthaner and a 41 from A.J. Salvetti.
Lodi is 10-0 overall, and 8-0 in TCAL play.
First Tee of San Joaquin
First Tee of San Joaquin will begin its Summer Tour for boys and girls on June 4.
Players aged 5 to 17 will learn sportsmanship, respect and other core values along with the fundamentals of golf in once-a-week sessions for six weeks.
Cost is $70 for beginner class or $80 for advanced level class, which includes a logo golf cap. Equipment can be provided.
Sessions are June 4 at The Reserve Golf Course and Swenson Park, June 8 at Micke Grove Golf Course, June 9 at Swenson Park, and June 11 at Greenhorn Creek Golf Course.
Details: visit www.FirstTeeSanJoaquin.org or call (209) 915-8300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.