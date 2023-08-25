Galt High is 2-0 after holding an opponent to a single touchdown for the second week, this one a 42-7 rout over Highlands.
After Brendan Lane started things for the Warriors by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown, almost all the offense got involved in the romp. Quarterback Roman Tapia scored twice on quarterback sneaks, while Hunter Freeman, Jalen Brooks, Isaac Robledo and Kayson Jones all scored.
It was a different atmosphere from the opener, a 14-7 win over Franklin in Stockton that saw only Jones find the end zone.
“The big thing was we were able to button up our mistakes,” said Galt coach Jason Burgin. “Last week we had too many false starts, too many bad snaps, miscues, misalignments... we kind of emphasized doing what we do well, and made sure we were locked in.”
On defense, holding Highlands to seven points was a team effort.
“Anthony Trejo and I are really in step together for him calling the fronts, then I'm rotating the defensive linemen, so our big guys up front are staying fresh,” Burgin said. “Then we have more coaches watching specific positions and giving us feedback.”
Galt will return home next Friday to face Colfax, which is coming off a 49-6 loss to Woodland on Friday.
“They're really pumped,” Burgin said. “They're really concerned about trying to make Galt proud again, and taking on that as their goal for this season, especially the senior class, to make sure people are excited to come and see Galt football games like they did back in the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. There's a lot of tradition of good, hard hitting football at this school.”
