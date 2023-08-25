Galt High is 2-0 after holding an opponent to a single touchdown for the second week, this one a 42-7 rout over Highlands.

After Brendan Lane started things for the Warriors by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown, almost all the offense got involved in the romp. Quarterback Roman Tapia scored twice on quarterback sneaks, while Hunter Freeman, Jalen Brooks, Isaac Robledo and Kayson Jones all scored.

