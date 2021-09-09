The Tokay High girls volleyball team emerged victorious after a marathon match against Bear Creek on Thursday, winning in five sets by scores of 20-25, 25-18, 22-25, 28-26, 17-15.
Paige Delph tallied 15 assists, 10 kills, 5 blocks and 4 aces, Morgan Daniels added 8 kills and 5 aces, Kaitlyn Ortegel had 7 kills and 2 blocks, Madison Covey-Taylor had 8 kills and Paris Vang had 20 assists.
The Tigers improved to 7-1 with the victory.
Whitney 3, Lodi 0
Julianna Hammer had 5 kills and 3 blocks in Thursday’s 25-13, 25-22, 25-13 loss. Lauren Tadman added 8 digs.
Junior varsity
Tokay 2, Bear Creek 0
The Tigers improved to 4-0 with Thursday’s 25-16, 25-10 victory, with 6 aces and 5 digs from Michelle Mercado-Yepez, 4 digs each from Claire Whittock and Idalys Aguirre and a pair of blocks from Corey Smeenk.
Lodi 2, Whitney 1
Lauren Shinn tallied 4 kills, 2 aces and 4 blocks in Thursday’s 25-22, 18-25, 15-13 victory.
Brooke Brereton added 3 kills, 2 aces and 4 digs, Felicity Johnson had 4 kills, 2 digs and 2 blocks, Taylor Hulstrom had 4 kills and 4 digs, and Elizabeth Kanemura had 17 assists and 8 digs as the Flames improved to 6-0.
Freshman
Bear Creek 2, Tokay 0
Jayden Doll led the Tigers with 5 aces in a 25-10, 25-18 loss.
Whitney 2, Lodi 0
The Flames fell to 3-3 with Thursday’s 25-8, 25-6 loss, with 2 kills from Briley Felkins, 7 digs from Sarah Gauna and 2 digs from Kamdyn Schiess,
GIRLS GOLF
Lodi 194, Sheldon 250
Amelia Garibaldi led the Flames with a 1-under 36 at the par-37 Woodbridge Golf & Country Club on Thursday. ClaraGrace Plath and Reese Koenig each shot 39, while Delaney Vasquez and Viviana Rojas each shot 40.
Lodi (6-0, 2-0 TCAL) will host St. Mary’s at Woodbridge on Tuesday.
WATER POLO
Varsity girls
Lodi 20, Bear Creek 0
The Flames scored a shutout over the Bruins on Wednesday, with 5 goals from Emily Engle, 3 each from Jenna Bigelow and Shelby Richardson, 2 each from Sarah Campbell, Morgan Vice, Kenna Dooley and Moriah Schmierer and 1 from Ava Sepulveda. Lydia Campbell blocked 8 shots and tallied an assist.
On Sept. 6, Lodi took down Oakdale 18-3 with 4 goals each from Vice and Richardson, 3 each from Engle and Campbell, and 1 each from Bigelow, Dooley, Cassandra Oaxaca and Rachel Pascucci, while Campbell blocked 8 shots and Abigail Rusch 3.
Junior varsity girls
Lodi 16, Bear Creek 4
Laine Woodard led the Flames with 4 goals in Wednesday’s victory, with 3 each from Madison Broughton, Cassandra Oaxaca, Holly Wilson and Haley Lucas. Abigail Rusch blocked 9 shots.
On Sept. 3, Lodi’s JV lost 9-6 to Bear Creek, with 3 goals from Oaxaca and 1 each from Lucas, D.J. Mancuso and Pascucci. Rusch had 6 saves.
FOOTBALL
Freshman
Downey 28, Tokay 13
Jackson Handel scored on a 22-yard touchdown run, and Herman Barba added a 4-yard run and kicked an extra point in Thursday’s loss. On defense, E.J. Daniels racked up 8 tackles and a pair of sacks.