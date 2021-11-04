Lodi High’s top-seeded girls water polo team skated through the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs on Thursday with an 18-5 victory over No. 8 Sonora.
Lodi’s defense clamped down in the first half, allowing few shots on goal, and stuck a dagger in Sonora’s heart just before halftime when, gaining possession with 4 seconds to go, Lodi called timeout. Goalkeeper Lydia Campbell passed halfway down the pool to Emily Engle, who launched a shot into the far corner of the net.
Lodi went into halftime with a 10-3 lead.
“We’ve been in that situation before and run that type of play before with success,” Lodi coach Robert Elrod said. “The goalkeeper has an option, depending on how the defense is playing, and saw Emily had the best option, and then it was up to Emily to get it done.
The victory propels the Flames, who had a first-round bye, into the D-II semifinals, where they will play the winner of No. 4 Bella Vista and No. 5 Rodriguez. Elrod said that, while it was a bit victory, he saw a team a little rusty after more than a week of downtime from the end of the regular season.
“It’s exciting for them. They haven’t played for a week,” Elrod said. “Coming off when you have a game Tuesday, Thursday, then a tournament Friday and Saturday, to we hadn’t played a game in nine days, we were rusty, believe it or not.”
Lodi’s semifinal game will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Johansen High in Modesto.
Morgan Vice led the Flames with eight goals in Thursday’s victory as the main threat in front of the goal. Shelby Richardson added four goals, Engle had three goals and three assists, Sarah Campbell had two goals and two assists, Ava Sepulveda had a goal and three assists and Jenna Bigelow had an assist.
Lydia Campbell blocked six shots and added an assist.
Lodi tennis out
The Lodi High girls tennis team was bounced in the second round of the D-II playoffs with a 7-2 loss to Rio Americano on Wednesday.
Lodi’s two victories came from Aubrey Anderson at No. 5 singles, and Talia Duran and Claire Selling at No. 3 doubles.