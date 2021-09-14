The Tokay High girls golf team scored a victory over West on Monday, with West forfeiting due to a low number of golfers.
Zoe Bertsch led the Tigers with a 52 in the Tri-City Athletic League opener, along with a 59 from Samantha Hittle, 50 from Haylee Falkenberg, 70 from Mary Machado and 71 from Keira Griffin.
Lodi 195, St. Mary’s 229
The Flames earned their second TCAL victory on Monday, led by Amelia Garibaldi with a 36. ClaraGrace Plath added a 38, Delaney Vasquez and Reese Koenig each shot 39, and Viviana Rojas carded a 43.
Lodi (7-0, 2-0 TCAL) will play Tracy today at Tracy Country Club.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lodi 7, St. Mary’s 2
The Flames swept the doubles portion of Monday’s match to cruise to victory.
Lodi held a 4-2 lead after the singles matches, with victories from Parker Orlando at No. 1 (6-0, 6-2 over Mia Fields), Hannah Larson at No. 4 (6-1, 1-6, 10-5 over Lauren Carter), Aubrey Anderson at No. 5 (6-3, 6-2 over Sara Marchetti) and Emma Stilwell at No. 6 (6-3, 6-0 over Reese Franzia). Both of Lodi’s losses went to a tiebreaker, with Anna Spaletta dropping a 6-4, 0-6, 10-8 loss to Ava Fields at No. 2, and Sydney Friesen dropping a 6-3, 6-7, 7-1 loss to Lisette Almanza at No. 3.
In doubles, Lodi’s Macy Munson at Kylie Graves won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Victoria Eaton and Talia Duran won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2, and Claire Selling and Kaitlyn Nicholsky won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity
Tokay 3, Liberty Ranch 0
Tokay improved to 8-1 with Tuesday’s 25-20, 25-15, 25-0 vitory over Liberty Ranch, with 11 kills and 3 aces from Taylor Willis, 4 aces and 2 digs from Paris Vang, 8 kills from Paige Delph, 9 digs from Jacqline Patino and 3 kills and 3 blocks from Morgan Daniels.
Tokay will open TCAL play against West on Thursday.
Junior varsity
Tokay 2, Liberty Ranch 1
The Tigers stayed undefeated with a 25-19, 20-25, 15-10 win on Tuesday. Michelle Mercado-Yepez tallied 6 aces, Mya Okoreeh had 5 kills and Corey Smeenk and Claire Whittock had 4 kills each.