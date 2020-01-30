The Lodi High girls basketball team earned another Tri-City Athletic League win on Thursday, 42-32 over West.
Aiyana Evans led Lodi (4-3 in the TCAL, 8-14) with 11 points, Reese Hohenthaner added 10 points, Annette Vasquez had 8, Savannah Head had 5, Ashley Vasquez and Angie Fugazi had 3 each and Ashley Toy had 2. Lodi has won three of its last four league games.
Junior varsity
Lodi 48, West 34
Viviana Fugazi led the Flames with 14 points in Thursday’s victory, along with 10 from Ashley Cunningham and 8 from Madison Kautz-Johnson.
Modesto Christian 43, Tokay 42
Angeleen Ghuman led the Tigers with 15 points (including a perfect 5-for-5 from the 3-point line) and 4 steals in Thursday’s close loss. Bella Nguyen added 13 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks and 3 steals, while Kailey Cross and Baleria Ochoa had 4 poiunts each, Yasmeen Ibrahim had 2 points and 5 boards, and Paulina Barron, Aaliyah Awan and Cally Anderson had 2 points each.
GIRLS SOCCER
Varsity
Tokay 3, West 2
Tokay (4-3 in the TCAL, 6-8) scored twice in the final minute of the game for Thursday’s victory at Hubbard Field. Alexia Garcia scored all three of Tokay’s goals, with all three assists coming from Annika Hauschildt.
Tokay goalie Madison Covey-Taylor had 12 saves. She has 92 saves in TCAL games this season.
St. Mary’s 2, Lodi 0
Reese O’Dell had 18 saves for Lodi (0-5-1 in the TCAL, 0-8-2) in Thursday’s loss.
Junior varsity
Lodi 2, St. Mary’s 2
Virginia Brunskill scored both of Lodi’s goals, with both assists coming from Mecina Olsen, in Thursday’s tie in Stockton. Lodi led 2-1 until St. Mary’s scored on a long free kick in the waning moments of the game.
Taylor Feguson and Suzanna Andrade both played well on defense for Lodi (1-3-3 TCAL).
BOYS SOCCER
Junior varsity
Lincoln 3, Lodi 0
Alex Patino, Max Salvetti, Max Loiacono and Reed Walters played well for the Flames in Wednesday’s loss, while Bryan Valez had 4 saves in goal.