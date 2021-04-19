The Tokay High baseball team exploded for 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 20-0 road victory over McNair on Monday.
The Tigers knocked in 11 runs in the first inning, another two in the fourth and seven more in the fifth inning of a 10-run rule shortened game. Meanwhile, five Tokay pitchers combined for allow two hits in the shutout, with Spencer Berdahl, Matthew Gobel, Ian Monte, Campbell Kurkjian and Luis Munoz each throwing a scoreless inning.
At the plate, Cade Campbell was 3-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs, Cory Sugg was 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs, Brett Graddy had a pair of doubles and four RBIs, Kurkjian was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Connor Constello was 2-for-3, and Anthony Conlon, Josh Anderson, Maximus De Santiago, Zackary Patton and Luis Munoz each singled, with Costellos and De Santiago each scoring twice.
Joseph Barnhardt added two walks and two runs. Tokay (4-11) is back in action today with a game against West in Tracy.
Lodi Cycle Bowl back in action
The Lodi Cycle Bowl’s 68th season got underway over the weekend, with a double header on Saturday and Sunday. The races drew pros from as far away as Illinois.
On Saturday, Tony Meiring of Tracy won the Open Money racy, followed by Rob Pearson of Washington, Ill. and Tarren Santero of Petaluma. Lockeford’s Tyler Raggio was fifth, Lodi’s Christian Spurgeon was seventh, Elk Grove’s Dominic Demario was eighth and Lodi’s Chad Spurgeon was ninth.
Meiring also won the 450 Open A (Christian Spurgeon was fourth in that race). Other top finishes by local-area riders were Stockton’s Trevor Schmid (first in the Vet 30 B&C and third in 450 Open AM), Lodi’s Shawn Raggio (first in Vet A), Lodi’s William McDonnell (second in Vintage Open A, third in Master A), Herald’s Ray Holt Jr. (first in Super Senior B&C and first in Master B&C), Valley Springs’ Robert McCarty (second in Super Senior A), Lodi’s Ryder O’Connel (first in 50cc PW) and Lodi’s Brody Davis (first in 50cc 2-stroke).
On Sunday, Meiring again won the Open Money race, with Ukiah’s Branden Weller second and Gustine’s Andrew Luker third. Lodi’s Dominic Dias was fifth, Christian Spurgeon was seventh and Lockeford’s Tyler Raggio was ninth.
In other races, Stockton’s Pedro Brown was second in the Hooligan class, Schmid was second in Vet B&C, Stockton’s Kenneth Holland was second in Vet A, McDonnell was second in Master A, Valley Springs’ Steven Morris was first in Mini Am) and Davis was first in 50cc 2-stroke.