Five different Tokay boys soccer players scored in Friday’s 5-0 victory over Lincoln, and a stifling defense caused goalkeeper Eric Cahue to record just one save in the shutout.
Jose Contreras scored once and added an assist, Jeffrey Orozco scored on a penalty kick and recorded an assist, Rigo Godoy scored on a penalty, and Brandon Razo and Eduardo Guillen each scored once.
Eddie Carbajal, Eduardo Rodriguez, Alexis Ceja and Rigo Godoy made up the defense that shut down the Trojans.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Junior varsity
Lodi 44, Tokay 22
Madison Kautz-Johnson led the Flames with 13 points in Thursday’s crosstown victory, while Diana Nieves added 9 and Ashley Cunningham had 8.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Freshmen
Lodi 64, Tokay 25
Brayden Stout led the Flames with 12 points in Friday’s victory, along with 11 from Hamza Ibrahim, 8 from Isaac Maldanado, 6 each from Zachary Stephens and Adam Shergill, 4 from Jacob Ivey, 3 each from Connor Davis, Conner Moreno and Tarek Maier, and 2 each from Christian Huerta, Adrian Mendez-Maldanado, Hugo Balderrama and Matthew Schiess.