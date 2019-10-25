The Lodi High tandem of Johnna Schroeder and Benedetta Piotti captured the doubles championship at the Tri-City Athletic League tournament on Friday at the In-Shape Marina in Stockton.
The top-seeded duo rallied from a set down to defeat Izzy Garcia and Madeleine Heli of St. Mary’s 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the final.
Following a first-round bye, Schroeder and Piotti knocked off Tracy’s Sydney Lanning and Jess Knight 10-4 in the round of 16, cruised past Jordan Mangskau and Laasya Gadamsetti of West 10-1 in the quarterfinals, and defeated Mia Fields and Ava Fields 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals.
The top two in singles and top two teams in doubles qualify for the Sac-Joaquin Section Individual tournament played at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville Nov. 7-8.
In other action on Friday, Lodi’s Mary Barnes and Julia Butaev defeated West’s Tamana Esmat and Katherine Soria in the round of 32. In the round of 16, Lodi’s Cece Chinchiolo and Anna Spaletta knocked off Tracy’s Anikha Kemshetti and Saiyam Nagpal 10-5, West’s Jordan Mangskau and Laasya Gadamsetti beat Tokay’s Cecilia Enenke and Natalie Robison 10-6, Lincoln’s Grace Greeno and Prabhleen Kaur defeated Tokay’s Kiley Burgess and Carolina Delgado 10-0, and Garcia and Heli eliminated Barnes and Butaev 10-3.
Chinchiolo and Spaletta held off Tracy’s Azeezat Yussuf and Maryum Syed 10-8 in the quarterfinals before falling to Garcia and Heli 6-3, 7-6 (7-6) in the semifinals.