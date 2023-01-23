The Lodi High girls basketball team routed Tokay 56-12 on Friday to improve to 9-12 overall and 2-2 in TCAL play.

Norah Mayer led Lodi with 16 points and added 4 steals, Kiah Aitken had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals, Grace Culler had 9 points, Zoe Aitken had 7 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals, Emmy Spaletta had 5 points, Janie Schallberger had 2 points 7 steals, and Merry Fero had 2 points and 7 rebounds.

