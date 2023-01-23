The Lodi High girls basketball team routed Tokay 56-12 on Friday to improve to 9-12 overall and 2-2 in TCAL play.
Norah Mayer led Lodi with 16 points and added 4 steals, Kiah Aitken had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals, Grace Culler had 9 points, Zoe Aitken had 7 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals, Emmy Spaletta had 5 points, Janie Schallberger had 2 points 7 steals, and Merry Fero had 2 points and 7 rebounds.
Varsity girls: Liberty Ranch 70, Rosemont 21
Haley Smith tallied a double-double in Friday’s victory, scoring 20 points while grabbing 16 rebounds — 13 off the offensive glass.
Sophie Felix added 13 points, 3 boards, 3 assists and 3 steals, Skylar Jordet had 10 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals, Sierra Dunnagan had 9 points and 6 rebounds, Vanessa Cuevas had 7 points, Kendal Duryee had 5 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals, Carlie McCormick had 4 points and 4 rebounds, and Steevie Ruiz had 2 points.
Liberty Ranch (17-2, 5-0 in the Sierra Valley Conference) plays at Union Mine today.
Varsity boys: Liberty Ranch 58, Rosemont 53
The Hawks outscored the Wolverines 21-13 in the fourth quarter of Friday’s victory to improve to 2-3 in SVC play. Liberty Ranch hosts Union Mine today.
Varsity girls: Union Mine 60, Galt 20
Galt dropped to 2-3 in league play with Friday’s loss, and host Bradshaw Christian today.
Varsity boys: Union Mine 79, Galt 40
The Warriors stayed winless in league play, falling to 0-5 with Friday’s loss. Galt plays at Bradshaw Christian today.
JV girls: Lodi 38, Tokay 12
The Flames were led by Sienna Aitken with 16 points in Friday’s game, along with 9 from Kylie Blum, 5 each from Keily Ramirez and Amelia Varela, and 3 from Julia Leisure.
Varsity boys: Galt 12, Union Mine 0
The Warriors slaughtered the Diamondbacks on the pitch on Saturday, with two players scoring hat tricks: Miguel Garcia went off for 4 goals and 2 assists, and Edgar China had 3 goals.
Ben Stratton added 2 goals and 3 assists, while Breen Velasquez, Yahir Ramirez and Alejandro Ortiz each scored one, and Giovanni DeLeon and Jaylen Mendez each tallied an assist.
Varsity boys: Lincoln 1, Lodi 0
The Trojans shut out the Flames on Friday, dropping Lodi to 4-6-2 overall and 1-3 in league play. The Flames and the Trojans were scheduled to face off again on Monday evening.
