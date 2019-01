Athlete of the week: Nelson’s extra hard work is paying off for the Hawks

Family: Parents David and Heather; brothers Mattingly, 15, Nate 13, and Derek, 10.

Favorite sport: Basketball

Favorite athlete: Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter

Best sports moment: Beating Lodi in a non-league game, 50-41, at The Hawks Nest on Nov. 26, 2018.

Worst sports moment: Anytime Nelson and the Hawks have lost a game this season.

Hobbies: Working with fellow Liberty Ranch students who are part of the school’s leadership program, taking part in school activites, traveling that includes trips to Lake Tahoe and hanging out with her family and friends.

Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-A

Must-see TV: Friends

Dream car: A new Jeep Wrangler

Dream vacation: Fiji, the Bahamas or anyplace tropical.

Famous person she’d like to meet: Jeter

Plans after graduation: After she graduates from Liberty Ranch High this spring, Nelson plans to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho this fall. She plans to major in elementary education and plans to become an elementary school teacher. She plans to play intramural basketball at the college.