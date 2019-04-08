Jonathan Charboneau allowed no hits across three innings of relief, earning the win as the Lodi High baseball team defeated St. Mary’s 9-6 on Monday, the start of a three-game series.
Charboneau struck out five batters in his appearance. The Flames trailed 6-5 coming into the seventh inning, and scored four runs centered around a two-run double from Charboneau and a two-run single from Colton Smithhart.
Logan Stout and Ian Watanabe had two singles each, Jeffrey Werder was 2-for-3 with a double and a single, and Logan Morita had a single (but reached base four times) as the Flames improved to 11-2 overall and 4-0 in TCAL play.
Tracy 5, Tokay 1
The Tigers had four hits in Monday’s loss, led by Cade Campbell’s double. Logan Drummond, Kolton Fernandez and Josh Anderson each had singles, with Anderson tallying an RBI.
Spender Berdahl pitched four innings, allowing two runs on four hits and two strikeouts.
Junior varsity
St. Mary’s 3, Lodi 0
Isaac Snyder, Hayden Hildenbrand and Vinny Montgomery each had singles in Monday’s loss.
TRACK AND FIELD
Varsity
Arcadia Invitational
The Lodi High 4-by-800 team placed seventh out of 25 teams at the Arcadia Invitational over the weekend, with Brooke Aberle, Ruth Hernandez, Jackie Westerterp and Paige Sefried all hitting personal bests on their leg.
The team ran a 9-minute, 47.59-second time, after qualifying to the Arcadia Invitational with a 9:56.92 at the Jaguar Invitational in Tracy on March 16.
Sam Wright won the pole vault at the Arcadia Invitational, with a 16-foot, 1-inch mark.
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Tokay 15, Chavez 1
Mia Misasi had two triple, a double and a single to lead the Tigers’ offensive onslaught on Monday, racking up five RBIs and two runs.
Rachel Gibbons went 3-for-3, Annika Hauschildt was 2-for-3 with two runs, Hannah Hauschildt was 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, and Cloe Alaniz added a single, an RBI and a run. Katherine Jackson had a walk and two runs.
In the circle, Megan Walker pitched five innings for a complete game, with one run, four hits and two strikeouts.
Junior varsity
Tokay 12, Chavez 5
Karen Nateras pitched a five-inning complete game in Monday’s victory, with seven strikeouts and one earned run against her.
At the plate, Jasmine Rocha had two singles and two RBIs, Sierra Miranda had a double, a single and two RBIs, Ingrid Mackey had a single and three RBIs, Alexia Salazar and Vivian Nava had a single and an RBI each, Madison Gallardo and Kailey Cross had singles and Maura Ambriz had an RBI.