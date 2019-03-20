The Tokay High softball team remained winless in Tri-City Athletic League game on Tuesday, as West used a walk-off single by West’s Jalen Ervin that led to a 4-3 win.
Emily Walker pitched a complete game for the Tigers, with four runs on 10 hits and two strikeouts. At the plate, Tokay had four hits — singles by Hannah Hauschildt, Simone Medeiros, Walker and Katherine Jackson, with RBIs from Hauschildt and Medeiros.
Junior varsity
Tokay 26, West 4
Maura Ambriz pitched a complete game with four strikeouts, and had a single and two RBIs at the plate in Tuesday’s blowout victory. Sierra Miranda had a home run, a single and two RBIs, Ingrid Mackey had two single and an RBI, Vivian Nava had a single and an RBI, Jasmine Rocha had a triple, a single and four RBIs and Alexia Salazar had a walk and an RBI as the Tigers improved to 1-1 in the TCAL.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Gregori 11, Tokay 4
Kolton Fernandez and Bryant Neuvert each had doubles in Tuesday’s loss, with two RBIs from Fernandez. Ryan Lew went 2-for-3 with a run, and Colby Baker and Nolan O’Donnell had singles.
Union Mine 16, Galt 0
The Warriors had two hits in Tuesday’s Sierra Valley Conference shutout loss, singles by Ivan Arana and Marco Federighi.
Junior varsity
Gregori 2, Tokay 1
R.J. Johnson led the Tigers with a 3-for-4 day in Tuesday’s loss, and scored Tokay’s lone run. Robbie Eichler went 2-for-4 with a double, and Weston Salustro had a single.
Johnson pitched five innings, allowing two runs while striking out six, and Eichler finished with a scoreless inning.
ADDITION
Lodi swimmer Tucker Utley was missed in the results of Friday’s TCAL swim meet against St. Mary’s. Utley won the 50-yard freestyle at 57.39 seconds, and placed second in the 100 butterfly (53.22) and 100 backstroke (1:00.84).