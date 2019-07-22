The Lodi 14-year-old all-star baseball team dropped its first game at the Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament on Monday, with a 4-1 loss to the Chandler (Ariz.) Huskies.
Two Chandler pitchers combined to allow one hit to Lodi, a single by lead-off batter Dylan Bartlett. Lodi’s run came via Matt Oliver, who walked and later scored with J.T. Anderson at the plate.
Anderson went three innings on the mound, with six hits and three runs allowed while striking out four. Gianni Casazza pitched two innings with one run on four hits, and Oliver finished the game with a hitless inning.
Lodi falls into the elimination bracket, and will play against the winner of Monday’s game between Carbon (Southern Utah) and host Five Cities.