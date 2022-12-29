The Lodi High girls wrestling team placed second at the Birttney David Tournament at Liberty High in Brentwood on Wednesday.

Lodi’s Azaria Biegler was the runner-up in the 126-pound division, finishing with a 4-1 record. At 170, Elora Parises also went 4-1 for third place. Jayda Van Steenberge placed fourth at 137 with a 3-2 record, Jocelyn Shelley went 4-1 for fifth place at 121, and Samantha Magana went 2-3 for eighth place at 143.