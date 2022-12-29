The Lodi High girls wrestling team placed second at the Birttney David Tournament at Liberty High in Brentwood on Wednesday.
Lodi’s Azaria Biegler was the runner-up in the 126-pound division, finishing with a 4-1 record. At 170, Elora Parises also went 4-1 for third place. Jayda Van Steenberge placed fourth at 137 with a 3-2 record, Jocelyn Shelley went 4-1 for fifth place at 121, and Samantha Magana went 2-3 for eighth place at 143.
Other Lodi wrestlers were Emily Ruiz (2-2 record at 131), Vanessa Rosales (2-2 at 160), Liliana Ortiz (1-2 at 121) and Stacie De La Rosa (1-3 at 189).
Varsity girls: Tokay 38, Downey-Modesto 18
The Tigers bounced back from a loss on the opening day of the Tracy Tournament, improving to 7-9 this season.
Varsity girls: Hughson 41, Lodi 32
The Flames dropped Wednesday’s game at the Pitman Holiday Tournament in Turlock, dropping to 4-10 overall. Norah Mayer led Lodi with 18 points and added 7 reboiunds, Kiah Aitken had 3 points and 12 boards, Janie Schallberger had 4 points, and Emmy Spaletta had 2 points and 2 steals.
Varsity boys: Natomas 60, Liberty Ranch 51
The Hawks dropped Wednesday’s game in the opener of the Fairfield Holiday Classic, with 19 points and 8 rebounds from Yousef Diab, 12 points from Nathan Nelson, 7 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals from Brayden Roots, 7 points and 5 boards from Troy Jackson, 2 points and 4 rebounds from Elliott Hawker, and 2 points each from Ryan Martin and Kweisi Kumeh.
Varsity boys: Elliot Christian 68, Sierra Ridge 37
The Eagles jumped out to a 40-12 halftime lead in Wednesday’s win at the Stockton Christian Tournament, with 18 points and 4 steals from Roman Castro, 11 points each from Jeremy Nielsen (4 assists and 4 steals) and Elliot Burton (4 rebounds), 10 points, 5 assists and 5 steals from Jeremiah Carter, 6 points, 8 boards and 5 steals from Jayden Gaither, 6 points from Robert Goodpasture Jr., 2 points and 5 rebounds from Jayden San, 2 points from Nevin McKissick and 1 point, 4 rebounds from Kaden Kirby.
Varsity boys: Stockton Christian 58, Lodi Academy 17
Andrew Kanas led the Titans with 6 points in Wednesday’s loss at the Stockton Christian Tournament, adding 5 rebounds. Landen Lippert had 4 points and 5 boards, Jonah Pandjaitan had 3 points and 5 rebounds, Zack Kanas had 2 points, Ty Zinke had 2 points and 6 rebounds, Cole Bereth had 5 rebounds, and Jack Zinke had 4 rebounds.
Varsity girls: Lodi Academy 54, Stockton Christian 24
The Titans won in the second round of the Stockton Christian Tournament on Wednesday, improving to 4-2 this season.
JV girls: Patterson 24, Lodi 21
Lodi lost Wednesday’s game at the Turlock Tournament, with 8 points from Keily Ramirez, 5 from Sienna Aitken, and 4 each from Jocelyn Alvarez and Kylie Blum.
