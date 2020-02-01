Madison Covey-Taylor has been showcasing her talents at the net for the Tokay High girls soccer team this winter.
In recent Tri-City Athletic League games, the sophomore goalie has posted impressive numbers. On Thursday at Hubbard Field, Tokay (4-3 in the TCAL, 6-8) knocked off West 3-2 at Hubbard Field. Covey-Taylor had 12 saves.
On Tuesday, Covey-Taylor had 14 saves. But Tracy posted a 7-0 win over Tokay in that league game at the Bulldogs’ field. In another Tiger home game against Lincoln on Jan. 23, she had 13 saves but the Trojans posted a 3-1 win over Tokay.
For the season, Covey-Taylor, who started as goalie as a freshman during the 2018-19 winter season, has 92 saves in TCAL games. For the season, she has 145 saves.
This year’s Tokay squad is battling for one of the TCAL’s three playoff sports.
“This year’s team we have a really strong team,” said Covey-Taylor of this year’s squad. “We all have a great connection.”
The connection that Covey-Taylor and most of her Tiger teammates is that they play soccer year-round.
“When we’re on the field, we use whatever we have practice in a game,” Covey-Taylor said. “We work together really well on defense. Our goal is getting into the playoffs this year. I think we can do it.”
Covey-Taylor credits Tokay coach Sam Gonzalez and assistant coach Garrett Arechiga.
“I dive way better on my left side,” explained Covey-Taylor.
Not all soccer players on the field are going to shoot the ball to Covey-Taylor’s left side. She’s been working with Gonzalez and her trainer, on attacking the ball more aggressively on the right side.
“They are also helping me communicate on the walls,” said Covey-Taylor, who is referring to teammates and soccer players building a wall in front of her when opposing players have a free kick.
Positioning herself better on corner kicks is another area improvement Covey-Taylor pointed out that she’s been working on the field.
Covey-Taylor enjoys playing goalie for many reasons.
“I just like the contact and just the way we have control over the goal because we can pick it up to our advantage,” Covey-Taylor said.
Another perk to playing inside the net is like a catcher is for baseball and softball — they can see everything behind the plate.
“It’s really interesting how I can see everything,” Covey-Taylor said. “I can just point out all of the flaws and tell my team what to do. I’m just controlling the game; I have a better vision of the field.”
Covey-Taylor has been playing soccer for the last 11 years. Seven of those years have been playing as a goalie. She played a midfielder before getting a taste of the fast life as a goalie.
In addition to playing on the soccer team, Covey-Taylor also plays on Tokay’s volleyball and track and field programs.
