The Lodi High boys basketball team ground down Tokay on Friday to win 57-53 in front of a full house at The Jungle.
The Flames were active on the offensive glass to give themselves second chances throughout the game, but often didn't always put those chances away. Tokay used that and turnovers to keep the game close.
“It was a closer game, but you know what, Tokay showed up tonight, they played their butts off, they played hard on defensively, they brought it tonight,” said Lodi coach Matt Meyer. “Some of our guys didn't, we had a lot of unforced turnovers, and they forced a lot of those with their intensity and their effort, and I gotta give kudos to them, they showed up and they brought their A game tonight, and we didn't.”
Asher Schroeder led Lodi with 17 points, while Connor Davis added 12 and Nathan Morse had 10 points on three 3-pointers and a free throw. Morse kicked off the second half with a dagger, turning a 25-18 halftime lead into a 10-point advantage in one stroke.
Matthew Schiess, who finished with five points for Lodi, had another timely 3-pointer, stopping a Tokay run after the Tigers closed the gap to 47-42 with about 4 minutes left in the game. Brayden Stout finished with six points for the Flames, Cole Smalley had 4, and Matt Shinn had 3.
For Tokay, Brock Sell led all scorers with 20 points, including a 11-for-12 night from the free throw line. Sell and his teammates turned it up a notch in the fourth quarter, driving into the lane to draw fouls and earn trips to the charity stripe.
It worked — as the Tigers closed the gap, Stout and Davis both fouled out. Tokay finished 19 of 29 as a team on free throws.
Zeeshaun Akbar added 13 points, John Carlo Agbayani had 12, and Maeher Dhaliwal and Hashir Khan each scored four.
On the boards, Lodi out-rebounded Tokay 40-25. All those offensive rebounds didn't always turn into points, but they helped the Flames.
“Even if we didn't finish them — if we did finish them it would have helped us win bigger, but it did help us because those second-chance points helps us run the clock,” Schroeder said.
Added Stout, “Getting second-chance points is huge in games like these, and I thought we did a pretty good job of that, and we just need to finish.”
Lodi built a 10-point lead and held it steady for much of the game, but the Tigers started chipping away early in the fourth quarter. Tokay also threw a full-court press at the Flames, which the Tigers also showed for a few minutes in the first half.
Lodi used movement and passing to move the ball down the court quickly and break the press.
“We have a press break play just for that, they're usually in a 2-2-1, everyone in our league runs that,” Davis said. “If I flash middle and I get the ball, the wing's always open. But if you don't run that, you're not breaking it really.”
Still Tokay closed the gap to 47-42 on a pair of Sell free throws, much to the delight of the home crowd. But Schiess put a damper on that with his 3-pointer, and Lodi was able to maintain a 6-point lead over the last few minutes, trading fouls and free throws with Tokay.
Agbayani drained a 3-pointer to make the score 57-53, but it was too late with 3.3 seconds remaining. The final score was the closest score since the first quarter.
Meyer gave credit to Cole Smalley for coming off the bench to play defense on Agbayani, a sophomore who is one of Tokay's most dangerous scorers.
“Luckily at the end we made some free throws, we hit six of our last eight,” Meyer said. “At the end of the day, sometimes the game comes down to free throws, and we made them when it mattered. But Tokay, hey, they showed up to play tonight, and it was a great game.”
Lodi (9-13, 3-3 in Tri-City Athletic Leaue play) will play at Tracy on Wednesday. Tokay (2-15, 1-5 TCAL) will host league-leading Modesto Christian the same night.
In Friday's girls game, Lodi defeated Tokay 56-12 to improve to 2-2 in the TCAL and 9-12 overall.
Norah Mayer led the Flames with 16 points and added 4 steals, Kiah Aitken had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals, Grace Culler had 9 points, Zoe Aitken had 7 points, 7 boards and 3 steals, Emmy Spaletta had 5 points, Janie Schallberger had 2 points and 7 steals, and Merry Ferrlo had 2 points and 7 rebounds.
