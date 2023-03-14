The Tokay High baseball team squeezed in a game on Monday at Billy Hebert Field in Stockton, taking down Bear Creek 14-4 in a non-league game.
The Tigers tallied 12 hits and 8 walks in the win, with Adam Koponen going 2-for-3 with 4 RBIs, Brock Sell was 2-for-3 with 3 runs, Giani Camacho was 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs, Cory Sugg was 2-for-3 with a double and 2 runs, Brett Graddy had a single and 2 runs, Matthew Casillas had a triple and 3 runs, Paul Buckley had a double and 3 RBIs, and Jose Moya had a single.
