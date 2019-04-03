Gio Brusa
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants AA)
Brusa, a 25-year-old first baseman, will start the 2019 season with a new squad after a promotion sent him from the Single-A San Jose Giants to the double-A Richmond squad. Brusa batted .238 with San Jose last year, with 19 home runs.
Brad Reeves
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: Arizona
Reeves, a junior, went from 35th to tied for ninth on the final day of the Goodwin at Stanford Golf Course, with a 3-under 67 to finished with a 1-over 211 at the three-day event.
Jessica Hartwell
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Texas Tech
Hartwell, a senior infielder, hit safely in all three games of a series against Iowa State, and in two of those games she stole third and scored on an error. She was 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two stolen bases in the first game, then had a single, a stolen base and a run in the second, a loss. She went 2-for-3 again with a run in the third.
Bradi Kooyman
High school: Elliot
Sport: Softball
College: Pacific
Kooyman, a junior infielder, went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run in a 6-5 loss to CSU Bakersfield at the Bulldog Classic, then had a single in a 6-2 loss to host Fresno State.
Brittany Baroni
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: McPherson (Kan.)
Baroni, a junior pitcher, got the win with six scoreless innings in a 9-0 win over Tabor (Kan.), with five strikeouts and two hits.
Abbie Lewis
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: William Jessup
Lewis, a sophomore outfielder, went 2-for-3 in a 7-2 loss to Ottawa (Ariz.), then hit safely in three of the next four games — 3-for-4 with a double and three runs in a 15-2 win over Ottawa, 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run in a 5-4 win over Arizona Christian, and a triple, RBI and a run in a 7-6 win over ACU.
Lauren Garoutte
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: William Jessup
Garoutte, a senior outfielder, also had a successful week with William Jessup, with a double and a run in the first game against Ottawa, a double and two RBIs in the next game and a single and two runs in the last game against Ottawa, followed by a double, an RBI and run in the first game against Arizona Christian and two walks in the second.
Korina Krueg
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: CSU Monterey Bay
Krueg, a junior infielder, had a single and an RBI in a 4-3 loss to Concordia-Irvine, then had a single and a run in a 2-1 win over Hawaii-Hilo.
Alex Patterson
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
College: UC Santa Barbara
Patterson, a senior right-hander, pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, with one hit, one walk and a strikeout, in a 9-7 loss to Cal State Fullerton on March 30. In Tuesday’s 10-4 win over USC, Patterson went 2 1/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits and two strikeouts.
Daniel Vitoria
High school: Galt
Sport: Baseball
College: Pacific
Vitoria, a junior pitcher, threw 1 2/3 innings of relief in a 6-2 loss to Air Force.
Mason Blansett
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Whittier
Blansett, a senior second baseman, hit safely in two of three games against Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in a 6-4 loss, then going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run in a 6-5 win.
Brett Young
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Delta State (Miss.)
Young, a senior center fielder, was 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run in a 9-8 win over Henderson State, then had a single, a walk and two runs in a 10-0 win over Ouachita Baptist.
Aliah Cisneros
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Cisneros, a freshman outfielder, had singles in a loss to Sacramento and a win over Lassen, then went 2-for-3 with a run in a 6-4 win over Folsom Lake.
Kayley Rocha
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Rocha, a freshman outfielder, had a double in the first game of a double-header against Sacramento — both losses — and a single, two walks and an RBI in the second. She went hitless in a double-header against Lassen, but had a run in a 9-5 win and an RBI and two runs in a 15-0 win. On Wednesday, she had a single against Folsom Lake.
Jordyn Farren
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Sacramento City
Farren, a freshman catcher, hit safely in both wins over Cosumnes River, going 2-for-4 with two runs in the first game, and a single and a run in the second.
Shelby Featherston
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: Santa Barbara CC
Featherston, a freshman, had a triple and three RBIs in a 5-4 loss to Allan Hancock, then had a single, an RBI and three runs in a 10-0 win over L.A. Pierce.
Trevor Arntson
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Sacramento City
Arntson, a freshman right-hander, pitched a scoreless inning of relief in a 12-7 win over Modesto, with no hits allowed.
Do you know of a local athlete who has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.