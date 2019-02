Athlete of the week: Patterson, Liberty Ranch fueled for the playoffs

Family: Father Michael Patterson and mother Shawna Dias; three sisters in Devin, Adelyn and Nelaina.

Favorite sport: Basketball

Favorite athlete: Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Koby Bryant

Best sports moment: Scoring 34 points against Calaveras in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoff game his freshman year.

Worst sports moment: Losing to Calaveras in the second round of the section’s D-IV playoffs last winter.

Hobbies: Hanging out with his friends

Favorite restaurant: Chik-fil-A

Must-see TV: Sponge Bob Sqaure Pants

Dream car: A new Audi R8

Dream vacation: Hawaii

Famous person he’d like to meet: Bryant or Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook

Plans after graduation: After he graduates from Liberty Ranch High in the spring of 2020, Patterson plans to attend a four-year college and major in business. He hopes to land a scholarship at the college.