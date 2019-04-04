MORADA — All of the runs that the Lodi High softball team scored against St. Mary’s in a Tri-City Athletic League game were done in two innings.
Those runs added up to a touchdown and field goal in one inning. The following inning was another touchdown, plus a 2-point conversion and another field goal.
Yes, the final score was similar to three-touchdown, shutout win in football.
Lodi came out with a 21-0 victory over St. Mary’s in Thursday’s game at the Arnaiz Softball Complex. The win breaks a brief three-game losing skid for Lodi (3-3 in the TCAL, 6-3), which held a 5-3 lead before defending league champion Tracy rallied for an 8-5 win on Wednesday.
“We had a great game,” said Lodi coach Michelle Souza of her team’s game against Tracy.
The Flames sent 15 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning against St. Mary’s on their way to a 10-0 score. Nine hits were produced that included two each by Ashlee Toy (2-for-3 with an RBI) and Johnna Schroeder (2-for-3 with four RBIs), who tripled near the left field fence in her first at-bat.
Winning pitcher Danielle Pfenning, a four-year starter, along with Flame teammates Andrea Lira, Marissa Fabian, Harlie Litton and Shelby Katzakian, each had a single in the game. Katzakian and Kayleigh Coberly each walked in the opening inning.
After St. Mary’s (0-5 in the TCAL, 0-5-1) went down in order in the bottom of the first inning, the Flames’ bats heated up again in the top of the second. This time, Lodi scored 11 times off 10 hits.
Fabian went 2-for-2 in the inning that included a single to the dirt end of the infield and a double to right-center field. Caitlin Ahlbach also singled and doubled in the inning, along with Litton, who had two singles. Pfenning, along with Katzakian, Coberly and Lira, each had a hit. Lodi finished with 24 hits in the game.
To end each of the first two innings, Souza called for her runners who occupied first, second or third bases to leave early before the St. Mary’s pitcher could release the ball. That gave the umpires time to call an out for each runner leaving too early.
The game also gave Souza a chance to shuffle some of her players on defense. After Pfenning pitched the first two innings, Schroeder, a sophomore, entered the circle to toss for the rest of the game. She has started at shortstop for most of the Flames’ games this season. Pfenning and Toy have been the Flames’ pitchers this season.
“After we got some runs, I wanted to utilize players that, normally, are not getting in the game as much as they’d like,” Souza said. “Johnna was ready to go. Next year, she’s going to be part of (the pitching rotation), her and Ashlee.”
Coberly, one of three freshmen on the team, went behind the plate at catcher. She usually starts at third base and other spots in the infield. Haley Price, also a senior, is the Flames’ starting catcher who sat out Thursday’s game. Ahlbach, a sophomore who plays third base, is the team’s third catcher.
“I need two catchers,” Souza said. “I’m comfortable with two catchers. She (Coberly) is going to be the second one next year.”
Fabian went 4-for-4 with two RBIs for the Flames. Katzakian and Kalie Toy, Ashlee Toy’s sister who is a freshman, each went 3-for-3. Madison Faul pinch-ran in the game, and scored twice. Lira, the third freshman on the team, Schroeder, Pfenning and Ahlbach each had two hits in the game.
West 6, Tokay 3
Tokay (1-5 in the TCAL, 4-9) rallied from a West 4-0 lead to make it 4-3 after six innings. But the Wolf Pack scored twice in the top of the seventh inning for the win. The game was also played at Arnaiz Softball Complex, which has four diamonds.
The Tigers only had three hits in the game; Mia Misasi, Kayly Pau and Annika Hauschildt each had a hit.
