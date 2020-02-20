One has been here before. The other is breaking new ground.
Both Galt and Tokay boys soccer teams kept rolling in the playoffs on Thursday to advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinals (for Galt) and Division I semifinals (for Tokay). Galt, which won the SJS D-IV title the past two years before being bumped up, is the top seed in Division III and is a squad full of seasoned playoff veterans.
This will be Tokay’s first trip to the section semifinals in program history.
“We just couldn’t get over that hump,” said Tokay coach Ruben Gomez, who has coached the Tigers for 33 years and is stepping down at the end of the season. “The kids knew about it, we talked about it after the game. We made a little bit of history.”
Galt (21-1-1) got off to a shaky start in its 4-0 victory over No. 9 Atwater, taking 9 shots in the first half but only putting one on target for Atwater goalkeeper Jose Ceballos to make a save.
“I’ve got to give it to Atwater’s defense, they communicated well, and they had good chemistry,” said Galt co-coach Dane White, who coaches with Alfredo Renteria. “They responded well — once we tried to dribble up, they closed it tight. We were able to adjust.”
Sophomore Sebastian Baez put the Warriors on the board early in the second half, with a long shot from the wing. From there, the floodgates opened — Alexis Gonzalez won the ball on a scramble and put it into the net from short distance, and Jose Santos added two more from outside the box late in the game.
“I think when Sebastian put one into the net, that really increased our momentum and we never let up from there,” White said. “I think we settled in an had a little more confidence. In the first half, I think we played kind of nervous and weren’t real smart with the ball, we would lose the ball in the middle. You kind of saw it fire our guys up, and we played a lot smarter.”
Galt’s defense, meanwhile, held Atwater (14-12-2) to one off-target shot in the first half, and one solid shot in the second half that goalkeeper Daniel Maravilla covered up.
White credited sophomore center back Abraham Romero will keeping the defense organized and stifling.
“He really takes control. That’s an intimidating spot to be in when you’re that young, but he sees the game well, and he communicates well,” White said. “Abraham is really thoughtful in his communication, encouraging and clear. It’s really fun as a coach to play with a guy like that.”
Galt will face No. 12 Will C. Wood (15-9-2) in the semifinals. Wood has knocked off two straight higher seeds — 1-0 over No. 5 Johansen, and 1-0 over No. 4 Weston Ranch.
Tokay, meanwhile, scored a nice upset in the Division I bracket, as the No. 6 seed taking out No. 3 Franklin-Elk Grove 2-1 on Thursday.
The Tigers (13-2-3) fell behind in the first half, letting a goal sneak in on a corner kick. Later in the half, though, aggressive wing Jeffrey Orozco was fouled in the box, and teammate Rigoberto Godoy scored on the penalty kick.
The second half went back and forth until Tokay’s Jose Contreras scored on a corner kick from Eduardo Guillen.
“I was thinking to myself, you know what, we’ve been doing pretty good on our set plays,” Gomez said, “and I don’t know, I felt like we were going to score. Just one of those feelings. And Jose put it in.”
Tokay will hit the road again on Tuesday to face undefeated No. 2 Oak Ridge in the semifinals. Oak Ridge (15-0-4) took down No. 6 Gregori 5-1 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, in Division IV, No. 7 Liberty Ranch fell in the quarterfinals with a 1-0 loss to No. 2 Livingston. The Hawks gave up a first-half goal, and Wolves goalkeeper Yareth Martinez blocked 5 shots from Liberty Ranch (13-8-0).