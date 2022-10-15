When Tokay and Lincoln gathered to shake hands following Friday's game at Hubbard Field, the players and coaches lingered together for a while, talking and patting each other on the back in mutual respect.

It was hard to have any other reaction to the battle that had just taken place on the football field, a see-saw donnybrook full of hard hits, unexpected turns, and gut-check gambles that saw Lincoln come out on top with a 49-44 victory.