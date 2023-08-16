Christy, Werner win water polo masters gold in Japan

Former Lodi High water polo coach Dan Christy and his former player Stacy Werner don’t cross paths all that often, but every time they do there seems to be gold medals lying about.
Four years after the two of them won gold medals in the water polo masters division with their respective teams at the World Aquatics Championships in Gwanju, South Korea, they each repeated the feat last week in Kumamoto, Japan.
“It was just a lot of fun,” Christy said. “We don’t see much of each other on a normal basis, so it was nice to see her and see how she’s doing.”
Christy, who retired from coaching last year after leading the Lodi boys since 2018, plays utility for the Silver Surfers, a Santa Barbara-based team, in the 65+ tournament, while Werner, a 2003 Lodi High graduate who went on to play collegiate polo for San Diego State, won with the San Diego Shores club team in the women’s 30+ division.
Christy’s Silver Surfers team went 4-0 in pool play, with wins over Pampas out of Argentina (7-3), the Perth Cockatoos out of Australia (6-5), Blue Thunder out of Orange County (14-10) and Calgary out of Canada (13-4). The clean sweep gave Santa Barbara an automatic berth in the championship game. In a rematch, the Silver Surfers defeated Perth 8-7 despite trailing 6-2 at halftime.
Werner’s San Diego squad defeated a pair of USA clubs in the Olympic Club (19-4) and Los Angeles Water Polo Foundation (14-9), and also dispatched a pro Italian team (Pro Recco Nuoto E Pallanuoto, 11-7) in the preliminaries. In the semifinals, San Diego deafeated Los Angeles 14-8, then beat Pro Recco 6-4 in the championship.
Werner, who plays 2-meter defense, scored one goal in the championship game.
