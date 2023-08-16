Christy, Werner win water polo masters gold in Japan

Lodi graduate Stacy Werner, left, and former Lodi coach Dan Christy won water polo championships with their respective clubs at the World Aquatics Masters Championship in Japan last week.

 Courtesy photograph

Former Lodi High water polo coach Dan Christy and his former player Stacy Werner don’t cross paths all that often, but every time they do there seems to be gold medals lying about.

Four years after the two of them won gold medals in the water polo masters division with their respective teams at the World Aquatics Championships in Gwanju, South Korea, they each repeated the feat last week in Kumamoto, Japan.