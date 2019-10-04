For a second consecutive week, the Lodi High football team will be playing at the Grape Bowl.
But now it is time for Tri-City Athletic League action. Today at 7:15 p.m., Lodi opens league play against Lincoln, which has a boat load of offensive weapons.
“Before the season started, we knew that the TCAL is going to be very tough,” said Lodi head coach George Duenas. “All of those pre-season games were important to us to try to get a win. We’re just treating this as a very important week. The sense of urgency needs to be a little bit higher.”
Practices this week is no different than the last five weeks for Lodi (4-1). Other than breaking down scouting reports on what the Flames could be seeing when the Trojans’ offense, defense and special teams are on the field.
“It’s not much difference,” Duenas said. “We’re taking one game at a time. We just have to take care of business.”
Lodi should have all of its offensive weapons on the field tonight. That starts with quarterbacks Logan Stout, a senior who has been used as wide receiver and running back during the preseason, and Adam Schallberger, a sophomore. Stout has completed 12 of 18 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns. Schallberger has completed 13 of 21 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
On the ground, Christian Zamora, a junior, leads the Flames’ burning attack with 680 yards on 79 carries, averaging 8.6 yards per carry and 11 touchdowns. In the air, Angelo Zazzarino has eight receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns and Korbin Mason 5-110 and two touchdowns.
Moving to defense, Lodi linebackers Jose Bravo has 16 tackles and Isaac Bishop 15. Defensive back Myles Lozano is third at 14.
Lincoln (5-0) has a bevy of offensive weapons. That begins with quarterback Kenton Nelson, only a freshman, who has completed 19 of 33 passes for 33 yards and six touchdowns.
Following Nelson is Trojan running back Jonah Coleman, who has 766 yards and 14 touchdowns. Nelson has rushed for 330 yards and two touchdowns and Maceo Frisco 333 yards and four touchdowns. The Trojans have three receivers who have 100 or more yards.
Duenas is looking at the league’s three heavies — Lincoln, defending champion St. Mary’s and Tracy — as the teams to beat.
“If we can steal one between the big three, that helps our cause a lot more,” said Duenas, referring to the Flames moving up in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff race that MaxPreps’ website has projected Lodi would land. “They are all playoff teams.”
What Duenas finds hard to believe is that half of the regular season is in the rear view mirror and TCAL play is just hours away.
“It’s just crazy how fast this season is going,” Duenas said. “We’re just telling everybody now that we’re counting down toward the playoffs, every week matters.”
Lodi beat Bear Creek 35-7 in a preseason game at the Grape Bowl last week.
Tokay
Today at 7:15 p.m., Tokay (1-4) hits the road to begin TCAL action at Tracy (1-4).
Tokay’s offense has averaged 27.8 points per game in five games. The Tigers seemed to have found success on offense. If Tokay can get on the scoreboard early against Tracy, this could be a fun game.
Running back Joseph Filippini, a junior, has rushed 132 times for 757 yards and 12 touchdowns. The two quarterbacks are almost even in numbers. Varney has completed 37 of 70 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns. Didonato is 27 of 50 for 380 yards and a touchdown.
Galt
After playing its last two non-conference games on the road, Galt (4-1) kicks-off Sierra Valley Conference action at the Erv Hatzenbuhler Field at Warrior Stadium against El Dorado (1-4) at 7:30 p.m.
Galt will need to jump out to a fast start, and not wait around until the second quarter or later to pull out a come-from-behind win. That’s what the Warriors have done in all of their pre-season games. Now
Robert Bulahan Jr. has completed 45 of 82 passes for 771 yards and 10 touchdowns for Galt. He also has four rushing touchdowns for a combined 14. Kenny Tran leads the Warriors’ ground game at 254 yards on 46 carries. Tight end/wide receiver Marcelo Lopez has 15 receptions for 295 yards.
Liberty Ranch
Today in Sacramento, Liberty Ranch (2-3) also opens SVC action at Bradshaw Christian (3-2).
Coming into its conference opener, Liberty Ranch has momentum after it posted a come-from-behind 14-10 win over Laguna Creek of Elk Grove on Sept. 20.
Quarterback Aidan Carr, a sophomore, was injured in the Hawks’ non-league home game against Amador on Sept. 6. Isiah Ricci has been running the Hawks’ wing-T spread offense.
Ricci has completed 19 of 40 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns for the Hawks. He has also rushed for 248 yards on 62 carries. Carr is 17 of 41 for 185 yards.
