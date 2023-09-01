High school football: Pleasant Grove pulls away late to spoil Lodi's home opener

Lodi coach Joe Rohles talks to his team during a timeout near the end of Lodi's 30-14 loss to Pleasant Grove on Friday at the Grape Bowl. Aug. 18, 2023

 David Witte/News-Sentinel

There will be hunger on the football field on the north side of Stockton tonight.

With both Lodi and McNair sporting 0-2 records heading into their game, one of the two Lodi Unified schools will come away with their first victory.

