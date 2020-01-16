One goal was all that was needed.
In a Tri-City Athletic League girls soccer game on the Don Rostomily Field on the Lodi High campus on Thursday, Tokay scored in the second half for a 1-0 win over rival Lodi. A steady rain storm that became heavy hit the field during the last part of the first half entering the final 40 minutes of the contest.
Forward Alexia Garcia scored the goal for Tokay (2-1 in the TCAL, 4-6) off a corner kick.
The rest of the game had the Tigers playing good defense. Tokay coach Sam Gonzalez pointed out that defenders Hannah Hauschildt, Natalie Nord and Cynthia Jimenez and Jacquelynn Soto played good defense.
The Tigers’ midfielders of Shayla Bradley, Annika Hauschildt, Madeleine Garcia and Alejandra Garcia also had strong performances in the game, Gonzalez noted.
Tokay goalie Madison Covey-Taylor had five saves in the game.
“Their keeper is really good,” said Lodi coach Tim Stutz of Covey-Taylor. “Madison is a fantastic keeper, so your shots really have to be on.”
Lodi (0-3 in the TCAL, 0-6-1) played a good game as well, Stutz noted.
“They started out fast and physical, and once we settled down we started to get going,” said Stutz, “but just couldn’t get anything in.”
Flame goalie Reese Odell had five saves.
Playing well for Lodi were CeCe Chinchiola at midfield, plus Ana Spaletta and Camille Quinones on defense. Chloe Nowak came off the bench and played a good game.
“We’re young, we’re not really refined finishers as we should be,” Stutz said.