The Elliot High softball team bounced back from Friday’s 17-4 loss to Bradshaw Christian, to win two Saturday games in the 16th-annual Jim Elliot Tournament.
The Eagles took down Redwood Christian 20-2 with two home runs from Bailey Correia to lead the offensive juggernaut, then finished the day with an 8-1 win over Forest Lake Christian — with another two home runs from Correia.
Bradshaw Christian survived a 16-15, extra-innings victory over Golden Sierra in the second round of the tournament, then took a back-and-forth 13-11 victory over Ben Holt in the tournament championship.
In the first win of Saturday against Redwood Christian, Correia led the way with two home runs. The Eagles racked up 12 hits and five walks, with another home run by Sammie Tucker. Correia finished with a 4-for-5 day and eight RBIs.
Kylie Whittle was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Karahgan Mayer had a double, and Sydnee Johnson and Madi Hale had singles. Correia also pitched a complete game, with two runs on five hits and five strikeouts.
Correia made it four home runs on the day after blasting another two solo shots against Forest Lake Christian. She finished 3-for-3, Tucker added another home run, Mayer had a double and a single, Whittle and Katie Pettersen had two singles each, and Sydnee Johnson Aaryanna Montgomery had singles.
Tucker pitched a complete game, giving up one unearned run on three hits and eight strikeouts.
Elliot’s opening loss sent the Eagles to the losers bracket, which means that despite going 2-0 on Saturday, the best the Eagles could do is fifth place.