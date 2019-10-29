In preparation for Friday’s Tri-City Athletic League football game at Hubbard Field, the Lodi and Tokay varsity football teams will be holding a first-ever luncheon Wednesday that is open to the public.
The luncheon will be held at Tony’s Pizzeria, located at 514 W. Lodi Ave. It will begin at noon.
Lodi enters the game with a 5-4 record that includes a 1-3 mark in the TCAL. A win should earn Lodi a berth into the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
Tokay is 2-7 and 1-3 in the TCAL. A win would give Tokay its third win over Lodi in four seasons.
For only the second time in their rivalry that started in the early 1970s after Tokay opened its doors, the Lodi-Tokay football meeting will take place other than the Grape Bowl. The 2010 contest was played at Bear Creek’s Podesto Field, where Lodi posted a 41-16 win. The Grape Bowl, at that time, was having its current all-turf field installed.
Junior varsity
St. Mary’s 27, Tokay 7
Isaiah Gee scored the only touchdown in the second quarter for Tokay (0-4 in the TCAL, 0-9) in Friday’s game in Stockton. The game was tied 7-7 at halftime before the host Rams scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and the last one in the fourth.