The Tokay High girls flag football team shut out Tracy 7-0 on Thursday to improve to 2-2 in TCAL play, with an Aria Khan touchdown pass to Jayda Perez the lone score of the game.
Khan finished with 24-of-32 passing for 289 yards, and Perez finished with seven catches for 87 yards.
Joselyn Gomez tallied five tackles and snagged the game-sealing interception, and Maliah Gomez led the team with seven tackles.
The Lodi freshman team won on Thursday, beating Patterson 22-7.
Varsity: Pleasant Grove 3, Lodi 0
The Flames lost on Thursday, 25-12, 25-23, 25-22. Grace Culler tallied 12 assists, 6 digs, 4 kills and a pair of aces, Elizabeth Kanemura had 11 assists, 8 digs and 2 kills, and Karis Mann had 6 kills and 7 digs.
Varsity: Galt 3, Turlock Christian 0
The Warriors improved to 6-2 with Thursday’s 25-11, 25-9, 25-10 victory.
Freshmen: Pleasant Grove 2, Lodi 0
Yareli Mendoza tallied a kill and a block on 12 attacks, and Abby Schweigerdt had 4 digs in Lodi’s 25-10, 25-22 loss on Thursday.
