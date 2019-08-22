Andrew Lee of Fresno and Ashley Yun of West Covina were the big winners at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club on Thursday.
Lee and Yun won the boys and girls competitions of the American Junior Golf Association tournament, a three-day event at Woodbridge. It was Lee’s first AJGA tournament victory, and Yun’s second.
Yun, ranke No. 94 in the Rolex AJGA rankings, carded a 72 on the first day, then followed it with a 6-under 66 and a 1-under 71 to beat Kelly Xu of Claremont by one stroke, 209-210.
“I have had a great summer and winning for the second time this summer is a great accomplishment,” Yun said via a press release. “I play rounds of golf with my friends a lot and I always have competitions with them so that I am always competitive.”
Jasmine Koo of Cerritos and Jiayi Wang of Shanghai, China tied for third at 215.
Lee was under par for all three rounds, with a 66, a 69 and a 70, and tallied 16 total birdies to beat Angelo Marcon of San Francisco by five strokes, 205-210.
“I wasn’t really focused on winning the whole time, I was just focusing on the round that I had today,” Lee said in the AJGA’s report. “That was definitely a big factor. I was kind of nervous, but I just chewed a piece of gum and it calmed me down a lot.”
Joshua Koo was third with a 212, followed by Ngai Si of Bradenton, Fla., also with a 212. William Bensch of Stockton was 12th overall with a 3-over 216, which included nine birdies across the three rounds and a 5-under 67 on the second day.
Lodi native Jake Aberle tied for 21st with a 6-over 219, which included a 2-under 70 on the second day. He tied with Tyson Rutledge of Clovis and Stephen Dai of Bellevue, Wash.
Other San Joaquin County competitors included Camden Indelicato of Manteca (tied for 36th at 224) and Ethan Korock of Lodi (tied for 44th at 228).