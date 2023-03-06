Fourteen track and field teams visited Tokay High on Friday to participate in the Grape Games, an early-season opportunity to see competition and set times.

Tracy High won the girls varsity competition with 259.5 points, and Pleasant Grove won the varsity boys with 230. Lodi was sixth in the girls standings with 66 points, with Tokay 10th with 30. Lodi was seventh in the boys standings with 84 points, and Tokay was 11th with 40.