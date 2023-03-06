Fourteen track and field teams visited Tokay High on Friday to participate in the Grape Games, an early-season opportunity to see competition and set times.
Tracy High won the girls varsity competition with 259.5 points, and Pleasant Grove won the varsity boys with 230. Lodi was sixth in the girls standings with 66 points, with Tokay 10th with 30. Lodi was seventh in the boys standings with 84 points, and Tokay was 11th with 40.
Lodi’s Maceo McDowell placed second in two events, with a 5-foot-10 leap in the high jump and a 22-foot, 1.75-inch long jump. Alex Mendoza added a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 at 4 minutes, 47.42 seconds, and a fifth-place spot in the 800 at 2:11.08.
Lodi’s Kellen Brophy added a 16.57-second run in the 110 hurdles for fifth place, and Hugo Balderrama placed fifth in the high jump at 5-4.
For Tokay, Joshua Young placed third in the pole vault wt 12 feet even, Logan Sweetman was fifth in the pole vault at 9 feet even. Marcelino Ruiz added a fifth-place finish for the Tigers in the triple jump at 38 feet, 2.5 inches.
In the girls competition, Lodi’s Estrella Lopez Zavala tied for first place in the pole vault with Lathrop’s Riana De La Cruz, with both clearing 8 feet.
Several other Flames secured top-five finishes — Kiah Aitken was second in the 400 at 1:01.04, Keeli Reinken was second in the 3,200 at 12:38.19, Grace Duenas was third in the discus at 98-9, Amelia Gonzalez was fourth in the 300 hurdles at 55.52, and Zoe Aitken was fifth in the 400 at 1:02.79.
For Tokay, Emma Shackelford was third in the 3,200 at 14:17.49, Brooke Frisk tied for fifth in the high jump at 4-10, Hannah Ivey tied for fifth in the pole vault at 7-0, and the 4-by-400 relay team placed fourth at 5:12.60.
In the JV standings, the Lodi girls placed second with 176 points, with Tokay fourth at 96, while the Lodi and Tokay boys tied for third with 130 points each.
The two teams had a few winners — Tokay’s John Carlo Agbayani won the boys110 hurdles at 17.49, the boys 300 hurdles at 45.16 and the boys triple jump at 37-8.5, Lodi’s Nick Gauna won the boys 100 at 11.70 and was second in the 200 at 24.25, Lodi’s Nick Isaiah Gaona won the boys pole vault at 12-6, Lodi’s Kaitlyn Harper won the girls 400 at 1:05.80, Lodi’s Amelia Johnson won the girls 1,600 at 5:50.75, Lodi’s Karis Mann won the girls pole vault at 7-6, and Tokay’s Kayleen Tuavao won the triple jump at 32-9 (with top-five finishes in a few other events).
On Saturday, some of Lodi’s varsity athletes competed at the Clarke Massey Relays at Cordova High, with the 4-by-800 relay team of Zoe Aitken, Laena Burke, Samantha Stone and Kiah Aitken winning at 10:04.57.
SOFTBALL
Varsity: Elliot Christian 5, Vacaville Christian 2
The Eagles opened the season with a victory on Friday, with a three-run third inning making the difference.
Savannah Evans, Natalie Snowden and Alexiis Adolf each went 2-for-3 for Elliot, with a double and 3 RBIs from Snowden. Snowden also pitched a complete game, with one earned run allowed on 4 hits, while striking out 17 and walking none.
Elliot plays at Ben Holt Prep today.
Varsity: Tokay 18, McNair 2
The Tigers rocked McNair on Friday to improve to 2-0 this spring, and will face Edison at Arnaiz Softball Complex today.
Varsity: Central Catholic 12, Lodi 0
The Flames suffered a shutout at the Ceres Tournament during a break in the weather. Lodi is back in action on Saturday with tournament games against East Union and Ceres.
Varsity: Galt 14, Franklin-Stockton 4
The Warriors scored 7 runs in the third inning to pull away in Friday’s victory, and will play again Thursday against Amador at the Jackson Dandelion Days Tournament.
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity boys: Lodi 3, Chavez 0
The Flames won Friday’s match 25-10, 25-15, 25-10, and will face East Union on the road today.
JV boys: Lodi 2, Chavez 1
The JV Flames took three sets to defeat Chavez 25-18, 23-25, 15-12 on Friday. Sebastian Ramirez had 5 kills and 6 digs for Lodi (1-1), Max Osborn had 3 blocks, and Brody Silveira had 2 kills, 2 aces and 5 digs.
BASEBALL
Varsity: Lodi 5, Turlock 4
The Flames scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth innings to win their opener on Friday at Kofu Park.
Lodi tallied six hits, with a triple from Austin Meehleis, doubles from Luke Toy and Caiden Andes, and singles from Carson Devine, Gianni Brassesco and Vance Haskin. Haskin and Gavin Mora each had a pair of doubles.
On the mound, Andrew Wright started and went six innings with 4 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits and 3 walks, with 9 strikeouts. Brent Godina finished the last scoreless inning with 2 strikeouts.
Varsity: Argonaut 2, Liberty Ranch 1
The Hawks won on Friday, and were scheduled to play Monday against Escalon.
JV: Heritage 6, Tokay 1
The JV Tigers fell behind in the second inning of Thursday’s loss, and couldn’t recover.
Christian Olivares started for Tokay and went two innings, while William Hewitt, Brenden Scott and Dante Rodriguez made relief appearances. At the plate, Olivares, Rodriguez, Scott, Hewitt and Noah Van Dyke each singled.
On Saturday, Tokay defeated Edison 11-1, thanks to a six-run sixth inning. Scott and Rodriguez each had two hits for the Tigers.
