Quentin Thompson scored 23 points, but the Tokay boys basketball team dropped a 65-58 loss to Escalon on Thursday.
Brock Sell added 15 points, and Nick LeBlanc had 9.
Junior varsity boys
Escalon 49, Tokay 46
Lino Ruiz and Hashir Khan had 13 points each in Thursday’s loss, along with 11 from Josh Young, 3 each from Abdullah Munir and Jayden Fakhouri, 2 from Amit Gill and 1 from Zak Khan.
Manteca 66, Lodi 49
Nathan Morse led the Flames with 15 points in Thursday’s loss, along with 10 from Connor Overbo, 4 each from Luke Leggitt, Jacob Bechtold and Matt Shinn, 3 each from Joey Dockery and Bryce Dosio, and 2 each from Preston Plath and Blake Goen.
Junior varsity girls
Lodi 53, Sheldon 14
Zoe Aitken and Emmy Spaletta each scored 12 points in Thursday’s victory, with 7 rebounds and 3 assists from Aitken. Kiah Aitken added 10 points and 7 boards, Grace Culler had 9 points and 3 rebounds, Isabel Humphrey had 4 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals, Maddison Broughton had 4 points and 3 boards, and Malia Urich had 2 points and 5 rebounds.
Freshman girls
Lodi 44, Stagg 21
Brooke Brereton led the Flames with 13 points to beat the hosts in the Stagg Tournament, along with 9 from Makenna Shultz, and 6 each from Elizabeth Kanemura and Kylie Blum.