The Lodi High girls water polo team cruised in Wednesday’s 15-2 non-league victory over Franklin in Elk Grove, with 3 goals each from Emily Engle and Talia Vasquez.
Morgan Vice added 2 goals, while the Flames had 1 each from Sarah Campbell, Averie Lodi, Shelby Richardson, Laine Woodard, Kenna Dooley, Payton Christy and Moriah Schmierer. In goal, Abigail Rusch had 3 blocks and 2 assists, and Lydia Campbell had 4 blocks, an assist and a steal as the Flames improved to 6-1 overall.
VOLLEYBALL
Junior varsity
Lodi 2, Tracy 0
The Flames defeated racy 25-19, 25-11 on Thursday, with 3 kills, 2 assists and 2 digs from Karis Mann, 17 digs from Mariah Azua, 2 kills and 5 aces from Lauren Shinn and 4 kills from Felicity Johnson.
Freshman
Tracy 2, Lodi 0
The Flames dropped to 1-2 in TCAL play with Thursday’s 25-11, 25-9 loss, with 4 aces, 3 kills and 5 assists from Kamdyn Schiess, 4 kills and 5 digs from Briley Felkins, 3 digs from Alexa Dunkin and 2 digs from Joselyn Alvarez.