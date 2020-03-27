Spring hiatus: College coaches adjust to recruiting with no games

A few months ago, Chris Rodriguez was preparing for the 2020 baseball season as an assistant coach for University of the Pacific in Stockton.
On Feb. 14, Rodriguez led the Tigers into their first game as the interim head coach after Ryan Garko resigned to take a position in the Los Angeles Angels organization.
Today, Rodriguez is home, like a lot of California. Instead of filling out lineup cards and making mound visits, he’s watching game film and keeping in touch with his players via video chats because of the coronavirus pandemic.
And he’s figuring out how, when things go back to normal, he’s going to finish up his next recruiting class with little to no high school sports happening in California.
“For the ’20 class, the seniors right now, a lot of their recruiting has happened,” Rodriguez said. “We establish contact with a lot of them over the summer, but there’s still ones we wanted to see their progression.”
Rodriguez said the players getting left out are the ones that are on the bubble — the players he would like to see fresh game film on.
“There’s a couple guys that we have offers out on, and there’s guys we want to watch them play, because we haven’t seen them since summer,” he said. “Those guys are kind of getting a little left out right now, because I’m not going to offer just off last summer. If I was going to offer off of summer, I would have offered last summer.”
Brian Kolze, the softball coach at Pacific, said the classes hit the hardest by the loss of at least part of the spring season are the juniors and below, who would currently be in some of their most important high school and travel ball seasons for college coaches.
“You’ve got to have those kids lined up by the end of the summer for potentially signing them for the 2021 class,” said Kolze, who has been Pacific’s softball coach since 1992. “It’s really hard to recruit off of videos and deal with kids and coaches. A lot of coaches work with kids and their transcripts, and that process has become very slow.”
So with high school on hiatus and no indication that it will start back up anytime soon, how does a college coach work around that? Rodriguez has been keeping in touch with potential recruits and what they’re doing at home.
“I know some of the guys they’re working out with, and getting raw data when I can will help that, but not everybody has access to that,” Rodriguez said. “ It’s going to make it a little harder for that ’20 class, and a lot of what’s going on in the NCAA is unknowns right now.”
Some of those unknowns should become a little clearer when the NCAA meets on March 30 to discuss and vote on things related to spring sports and the coronavirus hiatus. Will seniors and other classes be granted an extra year of eligibility?
One of Rodriguez’s questions is also being pondered by Kristy Schroeder, the head softball coach at Cosumnes River College in Elk Grove. The California Community College Athletic Association announced on March 19 that all of its spring athletes would receive an extra year of eligibility, but it remains to be seen whether the NCAA would accept that for its purposes.
“I don’t think they will, so that’s why I’ve encouraged the majority of our players who have completed their units to forge on with four-year colleges,” Schroeder said. “Usually after the completion of their season, their statistics are up there and you have more time to work with these coaches and what they have coming back.”
Schroeder is also hampered in recruiting, with the CCCAA banning all recruiting-related travel. She can text and call, but in-person visits are off the table. It’s a good year for her to be hit with that, since a large portion of her team (the majority of which hails from Lodi and Galt) is returning next year. She also has commitments from a handful of players after an early round of recruiting.
“We have more returners than usual, so we’re not in such a tough situation,” she said. “It does make it harder. I would be in a major panic, but I do have a good group returning.”
As Schroeder works to get some of her players moved on to the NCAA ranks, Rodriguez has been on the other end of that, with uncertainties around the amount of scholarships he has available.
“They have not come out yet and said what they’re going to do with the seniors,” Rodriguez said. “Are they going to increase roster size, increase scholarships? Where’s that money going to come from? A lot of schools have an allotment, and if those seniors aren’t leaving, where’s that scholarship for the freshman going to come from?”
There’s also the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, which, like everything else, is uncertain. Rodriguez was looking at having three players drafted, opening up scholarships for incoming freshmen. He’s not sure if that’s going to happen now.
“What I’m being told is there is a meeting with NCAA coming on the 30th,” he said, “and from there we’ll have a better idea of what’s going to be allowed and not allowed, and then we’ll have to see what our institution allows.”
Kolze is hoping things can clear up in time for the travel softball season to get going over the summer, since that tends to be more useful to him when evaluating players.
“We watch them in high school, but it’s easier to see them more in the club world,” Kolze said. “They’re not playing at the same time we are, and you can see a multitude of games every weekend, where with high school it’s one game. There’s a lot more repetition, and a lot more consistent competition, too.”
Kolze’s Pacific softball team was off to a 15-10 start, but now he can only chat with his players across the country from home.
“The world of sports ain’t fun right now. I can only watch so many reruns of the 1978 playoffs and the Super Bowl,” Kolze said. “We just have to grind through it. I’m trying to keep it positive with the kids, sending videos out to the kids and have them send videos to each other.”
Rodriguez’s Pacific baseball team was 8-9 when the suspension hit.
“I mean, I think it’s still sinking in. It became real pretty quick, just because I had to address the team and let them know,” he said. “I went to the baseball field one time since they canceled the season. We’re basically off campus now. It’s weird when you have baseball in your life everyday.”
Schroeder’s Hawks softball squad was off to a 14-9 start. Now her time goes toward her two kids and teaching two online kinesiology classes for the college.
“It’s important for the safety of everybody,” she said. “It is weird to have so much time on your hands. As a coach, you’re going 24-7. That’s kind of hit me as well, and I have all this time that I’m usually out recruiting, or coaching softball.”