Adversity makes strange bedfellows, as some of the local high school teams are finding out.
The Central California Athletic Alliance and the Mountain Valley League are teaming up for the school year. Both of the Division VII leagues have some issues putting a league schedule together due to COVID-19 restrictions, and with the autonomy granted by the Sac-Joaquin Section for this school year, they are combining forces.
In the MVL, several Stockton schools opted out of sports for this year, with Ben Holt Academy, ABLE Charter and Langston Hugh Academy forgoing the season.
“The handful of schools left from the MVL (Delta Charter, Don Pedro, Lodi Academy, Stockton Christian and Tioga) were kind of ‘hit and miss’ with only some sports and wouldn’t have enough to run a league for sports, so they asked to join us,” said James Sells, the president of the CCAA and Athletic Director at Venture Academy, via email. “We voted to let them join us for any sports they would field this school year due to COVID and the shortened seasons anyway.”
Lodi Academy Athletic Director Kory Gabrys said the two leagues usually combine for soccer anyway.
“Due to our current situation we might do more with them (the CCAA) than usual. We will need to wait and see how that works out,” Gabrys said via email. “As far as the status of the MVL, we have several schools who have opted out for the year and the rest are picking and choosing which sports they feel they can participate in (safety).”
The CCAA, meanwhile, has one of its members, Stone Ridge Christian, in Merced, two counties away. That runs up against California Department of Public Health guidelines that say schools can compete against opponents in adjacent counties in the same color tier. Ron Wilborn, the Athletic Director at Elliot Christian, said Stone Ridge plans to get together with other schools in Merced County.
“You know, it was pretty nice that the section gave us autonomy to pick what sports we want to play,” Wilborn said. “The state Department of Health and the CIF designated what sports can be played under what color, so if we can get down to the yellow, we might be able to play some volleyball. I’ve been optimistic, I’ve always been hopeful we can get something going.”
The temporary shuffle means that the two private high schools in Lodi — Elliot Christian and Lodi Academy — will be league opponents in cross country and track and field.
The CCAA has set four seasons of sport for the next few months. Season 1 is cross country and coed golf (both purple-tier sports), Season 2 is track (purple), baseball and softball (red), and football (orange), Season 3 is volleyball and soccer (both orange), and Season 4 is basketball and wrestling (yellow).
If football is able to be played, four schools will field teams — Big Valley Christian, Millennium, Turlock Christian and Delta Charter.
Sells said the first cross country meet is scheduled for today, with Venture Academy hosting on a country route near Manteca. The golf season opens on Tuesday with a league match at jack Tone Golf Course, hosted by Big Valley Christian.
Wilborn said Elliot does not have a cross country team, but has put together a golf squad with six players.
“They started as soon as the governor did away the stay-at-home order. Golf is a purple sport, so they started getting their teams together,” Wilborn said. “Off the top of my head, there’s two of the individuals that play baseball. So we’ll have to work that out if baseball gets started.”
Over in the Tri-City Athletic League, meanwhile, action is slated to get underway on Feb. 23, with boys golf and girls tennis getting started. The TCAL also has swimming and track in its first season.