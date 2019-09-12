Thursday was a good one for the Tokay, Lodi and Liberty Ranch girls golf teams.
That is because Tokay and Lodi won their Tri-City Athletic League matches and Liberty Ranch won its Sierra Valley Conference opener.
Tokay 233, West 359
Alessa Ohata fired a 39 in Thursday’s TCAL match at Micke Grove. Elisa Cabrera followed at 42, Hannah Hauschildt 48, Emma Buck 49, Haylee Falkenberg 55 and Samantha Hittle 57 for Tokay (3-0 in the TCAL).
Lodi 232, St. Mary’s 242
Amelia Garibaldi was one over par at the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club’s lake course, par 37, at 38 for Lodi (2-0 in the TCAL, 6-0) on Thursday. Desiree Vasquez followed at 42, Delaney Vasquez 43, Reese Koenig 54 and Kerrie Nickel 55.
Liberty Ranch 209, Rosemont 274
Genevieve Akers and Ashlin McCormick each fired a 39 for Liberty Ranch (1-0 in the SVC, 4-1) in Thursday’s conference opener in Rancho Cordova. Hannah Freitas followed at 41, Alejandra Oceguera 43, Madison Alford 47 and Bertha Mendoza 53.
VOLLEYBALL
Venture Academy 3, Elliot Christian 0
For the second time in four days, Elliot Christian played Venture Academy in a Central California Athletic Alliance match. But the Mustangs, who won the first match, also won this one but in three games; 25-22, 25-19, 25-21. Venture Academy won the first meeting in four games.
Kennedy Hendrickson had nine assists for Elliot (0-2 in the CCAA, 5-3) and Sammie Tucker six. Bailey Maynard had three aces and three digs, Morgan Burnell three blocks and Ava Van Groningen three digs.