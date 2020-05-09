The latest San Joaquin County public health order relaxed some rules on athletic and outdoor activities, but social distancing rules are still in effect, so arm wrestling is still a no-go.
The order, released Friday and set to go into effect at 11:59 a.m. the same day, detailed that golf course are allowed to open for “limited operations provided that the courses fully implement” social distancing protocols. Golf course that serve food still are not allowed to operate dining facilities, and must do everything by pick-up and delivery.
Gyms, bingo halls and card rooms are all to remain closed to the public.
The county order references the newest state stay-at-home order, with lists the following as acceptable athletic activities: athletics, badminton (singles), throwing a baseball/softball, BMX biking, canoeing (singles), crabbing, cycling, exploring rock pools, gardening (not in groups), golfing (singles, with carts), hiking (trails/ paths allowing distancing), horse riding (singles), jogging and running, kite boarding and kitesurfing, meditation, outdoor photography, picnics (with your stay-home household members only), quad biking, rock climbing, roller skating and roller blading, rowing (singles), scootering (not in groups), skateboarding (not in groups), soft martial arts – tai chi, chi kung (not in groups), table tennis (singles), throwing a football, kicking a soccer ball (not in groups), trail running, trampolining, tree climbing, volleyball (singles), walk the dog, wash the car, watch the sunrise or sunset and yoga.
The county order additionally approved disc golf, tennis (singles), and use of boat launches, with the caveat that people should only boat with members of their immediate household, no beaching boats right next to someone else, maintaining distance at the fuel dock and concessions, and no rafting up.
The county also approved hunting clubs and practice ranches and fishing, also with the provision that no groups are gathered.
The county order made sure to remind that playground equipment is off limits, as are tournaments, fundraisers or similar gathering prohibited by the local shelter-in-place order.