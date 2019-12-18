The Tokay High girls basketball team improved to 5-7 overall with Tuesday’s 52-12 victory over Linden, led by Aniyah Dean with her 16 points.
Jackie Enciso added 9 points and 5 steals, four players had 4 points — Jenny Corona, Fernanda Vazquez, Sunna Khan and Ahmiena El Kheidi — three players had 3 poiunts — Michelle Vazquez, Mia Misasi and Simone Medeiros (w2ith 4 steals) — and Doonya Khan had 2 points.
The Tigers will play at Galt at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Junior varsity
Tokay 51, Linden 12
Paulina Barron tallied a double-double in Tuesday’s victory, with 15 points, 10 steals and 5 rebounds. Gabriela Gonzalez added 11 points and 6 steals, Bella Bguyen had 8 points and 9 steals, Angeleen Ghuman had 5 points, Yasmeen Ibrahim had 4 points, Cally Anderson had 2 points, 3 steals and 4 rebounds, Kailey Cross had 2 points and 4 boards, Kendra Goudie had 2 points and 4 rebounds and Yasmine Garcia had 2 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Junior varsity
Lodi 60, Liberty Ranch 36
Pierce DeAndres and Tony Rivera tied for Lodi’s team lead with 12 points each in Tuesday’s victory, while Steven Whiting added 8, Kevin Dondero had 7, Mason Stout had 6, Adan Alvarez and Hayden Moreno had 5 each, Erni Hernandez, Timmy Copeland and Carter Swicegood had 4 each, and Madden Luiz had 3.
Freshmen
Lodi 59, Liberty Ranch 12
Christian Huerta led the Flames in Tuesday’s victory with 12 points, along with 7 from Connor Davis, 6 each from Hamza Ibrahim, Chevy Martinez and Zachary Stephens, 4 each from Brayden Stout and Adam Shergill, 3 each from Jacob Ivey and Matt Schiess, and 2 each from Conner Moreno, Isaac Maldanado, Adrian Mendez-Maldanado and Tarek Meier.