The defensive stops didn’t come easy on Friday at the Grape Bowl, but Lodi High’s football team got one more to pull off a 42-35 victory over Tracy.
The teams traded touchdowns through much of the game, but Lodi’s defense tightened just enough in the second half to get the job done, forcing a punt and two interceptions.
“Tracy is a very good program. We knew they were going to give us their best game, but this is a program win, man,” said Lodi coach George Duenas. “When guys are believing, they put the work in — it didn’t go our way, we had five guys go down tonight, so guys had to step up, guys that haven’t played a lot this year, and those guys stepped up and made some big plays for us tonight.”
After Lodi scored to tie the game at 28 late in the third quarter, Bradley Jenkins tipped a pass by Tracy quarterback Cameron Ross-Escobar, and teammate Ameer Amzil came down with the interception and returned it about 20 yards. Three plays later, Brayden Stout crashed into the end zone to put Lodi in the lead.
“We knew offensively they wouldn’t be able to stop us, we just needed a stop,” Duenas said. “And we got a stop, then we got another stop, and yeah. Defense stepped up. We adjusted at halftime what we were doing defensively. They carved us up in the beginning.”
Tracy mounted a long drive to score on a 5-yard run by Ross-Escobar to tie the game. Five minutes later, on a drive started by a 12-yard Jenkins run, Lodi was stalled on the 1-yard line for three straight plays before Stout pushed into the end zone again.
“I knew I was going to score on that play. My line did a great job, had a good hole and I just hit it,” Stout said. “I just told my teammates before the play, push through and give it all you got.”
Tracy’s efficient offense had 1:50 to respond, and seemed dead in the water before an 11-yard Ross-Escobar pass to Kurtis Maynor on fourth down. But two plays later, Lodi’s Maceo McDowell jumped in front of a receiver to intercept a deep pass and seal the game for the Flames.
“I’m very juiced, I’m very proud, that’s a great program win,” Duenas said. “That’s a win you can look at every year and say that’s a stepping block. We’ve had those, each year we have a little win, but now, that was big. I’m very proud of this squad.”
Jenkins led the Flames’ rushing attack with 109 yards on 18 carries. Stout added 79 yards on 12 carries, and quarterback Adam Schallberger had 57 yards on 23 carries, to go along with 4-of-6 passing for 61 yards.
Tracy’s Austin Ho-Sy led Tracy with 155 yards on 16 carries, and Ross-Escobar completed 9 of 14 passes for 138 yards.
Lodi opened the game with a long drive that took half the first quarter and culminated in a 2-yard Schallberger run on an option. Tracy responded with a 31-yard Ho-Sy run, and Lodi opened the second quarter with another Schallberger touchdown run. Tracy’s Ross-Escobar hit Mason Meyers on a 23-yard pass to tie the game at 14 a few minutes later.
The teams traded touchdowns again before halftime – a 5-yard Schallberger touchdown for Lodi, a Ross-Escobar pass to Maynor for Tracy – but Lodi’s point-after ricocheted off the upright, and Tracy entered halftime up 21-20.
Tracy opened the second half with Ross-Escobar’s third touchdown pass, a 19-yard strike to Maynor, whom the Flames had trouble bringing down all game – he finished with 7 catches for 114 yards.
Lodi stalled on fourth down on its first drive of the half, then did the same to the Bulldogs, and McDowell tied the game at 28 on a 17-yard touchdown run, with Schallberger running it in for the 2-point conversion.
“It was a hard game,” Stout said. “Tracy came through in the beginning and pushed on us, and we had to fight in the second half. Our line did a good job and we pushed through at the end.”