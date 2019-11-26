Two Lodi High boys basketball players scored in double digits, which led to beating Lathrop 59-47 in a non-league game at The Inferno on Tuesday.
Julius Latteri scored 15 points and Logan Stout 13 for Lodi (2-0). Nathan Shoup followed with seven points, Isaac Bishop six, Andreas Pappas five, Max Graves-Weil and Trevor Jackson each had four points, Ethan Bronson two and Gabe Biagioni one.
At halftime, Lathrop led 35-23 before the Flames heated up in the second half.
Lodi 63, Atwater 45
Shoup had 16 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots for Lodi in its season opener at the Falcons’ gym on Friday.
Stout had 15 points, nine steals and seven assists. Graves-Weil had nine points, Bronson seven, Hayden Hildenbrand and Stephanos Pappas each had four points and Vinny Montgomey, Latteri, Andreas Pappas and Jason Berry each had two points.
Junior varsity
Lodi 66, Lathrop 49
Tony Rivera had 21 points for Lodi in Tuesday’s non-league game at The Inferno. Kevin Dondero followed with 15 points and Dylan Scott 12. Pierce DeAndreis followed with seven points, Mason Stout six, Carter Swicegood three and Steven Whiting two.
Freshmen
Lodi 59, Lathrop 44
Matthew Schiess had 11 points for Lodi, also a non-league game Tuesdasy at The Inferno. Connor Davis and Isaac Maldanado each had nine points, Adrian Mendez-Maldanado six, Chevy Martinez four, Conner Moreno, Brayden Stout, Tarek Maier and Hamza Ibrahim each had three and Adam Shegill one.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Varsity girls
Ripon 56, Tokay 37
Mia Misasi had 11 points for Tokay, but Ripon produced a 56-37 win on Tuesday. Simone Medeiros had nine points and three assists for Tokay (0-2). Aniyah Dean followed with eight points and five steals, Jackie Enciso four points, Jenny Corona three and Sunna Khan two.