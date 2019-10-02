Anyone who follows high school football in the Lodi area and the Sac-Joaquin Section also knows that on Saturday, Nov. 2 the section will be releasing playoff brackets for Divisions I-VII.
But if the football playoffs started today, only one area high school squad would earn a berth. That would not be the two schools that have winning records entering league play on Friday.
On Friday, Lodi and Galt — each at 4-1 — begin Tri-City Athletic League and Sierra Valley Conference respectively. Lodi will host Lincoln (5-0) at the Grape Bowl while Galt welcomes El Dorado (1-4) at Warrior Stadium. Tokay (1-4) plays at Tracy (1-4) in another TCAL opener and Liberty Ranch (2-3) makes the trek to Sacramento to play Bradshaw Christian (3-2).
According to MaxPreps’ website, which has its playoff projections, Lodi is ranked No. 14 in Division II. Lodi has a rating of 1.2 but strength of schedule at -17.2.
Four of the Flames’ non-league opponents — Bear Creek, Edison, Stagg, Chavez and Ceres — have a combined record of 10-16 and have negative ratings, per MaxPreps and Calpreps’ website. Bear Creek and Ceres each are 0-5. But counting TCAL foes, the Flames’ opponents have a record of 9-16. But defending league champion St. Mary’s, plus Lincoln and Tracy, have played non-league opponents that all but five have a rating above 1.8 and higher.
The top 12 schools in Divisions I-VI earn a playoff berth. The top four teams in each division earn first-round byes. In the first round of the I-VI playoffs, the No. 5 teams would host the No. 12, followed by No. 6 hosting No. 11, No. 7 vs. No. 10 and No. 8 against No. 9.
Tokay is ranked No. 21 out of 22 schools in D-II at a -27.5 rating and -13.4 strength. Bear Creek (0-5) holds the last spot at No. 22. The Tigers’ five non-league opponents in McNair, Chavez, Stagg, Bear Creek and Patterson have a combined record of 10-16. Four of the five also have negative ratings.
Galt is ranked at No. 17 in D-V. The Warriors have a -20.3 rating and -36.1 strength schedule. All five of the Warriors’ non-league opponents have a combined record of 9-15. In addition, Galt’s foes are in double-digit negative ratings.
But that should change in 2020 and 2021 seasons, as Galt coach Tim Cobleigh is looking at some new non-league opponents. According to Cobleigh, the Warriors are planning to move away from Valley and Mira Loma, both of Sacramento that have been on the Warriors’ pre-season schedules since 2014. Mira Loma has a rating of -67.3 and Valley -39.4 at this time.
Liberty Ranch would be the lone area football team advancing to the playoffs. Per MaxPreps, Liberty Ranch is ranked No. 10 in D-V. The Hawks would play at No. 7 Woodland.
Currently, the Hawks have a -11.7 rating and -0.2 strength of schedule. Their five non-league opponents of Laguna Creek of Elk Grove, Bear River, Amador, Center of Antelope and Johnson of Sacramento have a combined record of 19-4. Their SVC foes in Bradshaw Christian, Union Mine, El Dorado, Rosemont and Galt are a combined 16-8.
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.