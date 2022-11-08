With the results in from the NorCal Regional Girls Golf Championship on Monday, the Lodi High girls golf team's season is over.
The Flames placed eighth as a team with a 443, led by Amelia Garibaldi's 7-over 79 on the par-72 Berkeley Country Club in El Cerrito. The tournament sends the top three teams plus another nine individuals to the state tournament.
Valley Christian won the tournament with a 392 team score, with Monte Vista (397) and Pleasant Grove (398) the other two team qualifiers.
Granite Bay's Ellie Bushnell won the low individual title with a 1-under 71. Garibaldi's 79 was good for a tie for 21st, but the final individual qualifier was Camille Thai of Los Altos, who tied for 10th with a 4-over 76.
Other Lodi golfers included ClaraGrace Plath (tied for 42nd with an 86), Viviana Rojas (tied for 46th with an 88), Reese Koenig (tied for 49th with an 89), Allison Frank (68th with a 101), and Delaney Vasquez (tied for 69th with a 102).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.