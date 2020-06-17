Lodi’s high school sports scene didn’t get much insight on what the fall season will look like in Tuesday’s Lodi Unified School District board meeting.
The district is weighing whether to continue with distance learning as the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on, or to go back to at least part-time in-person instruction for the fall semester. But high school athletes around Lodi are still waiting on word that they can go back to work.
“Right now, what I’m looking at is ambiguity from County health office,” said Lodi High athletic director Robert Winterhalter. “They put up these fliers that said high school sports can resume, but right next to it says youth sports can not. As soon as we get word that it’s OK to resume, we’ll tell our coaches.”
Winterhalter is looking at guidance from a few different directions — from the district, as well as the California Interscholastic Federation and the Sac-Joaquin Section.
“The CIF has mentioned the July 20 date, and that date is what they’re saying is if fall sports is going to be normal schedule, we have to know by that time,” Winterhalter said. “Right now, the CIF is kind of in the summer period, so they’re not really doing anything.”
So while Winterhalter is waiting for the district to give him the go-ahead to begin practices for fall sports, there is still plenty that can be done in preparation.
“Right now, I’m telling coaches to make sure you direct all the kids to the Lodi High website so they can go through the eligibility process, get their physical, insurance cards and everything,” Winterhalter said. “As soon as we can go, boom, we get started to clear all those kids, and we can go out to practice.”