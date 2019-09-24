For the second time in a week, Lodi still beats Tokay in a Tri-City Athletic League girls golf match.
Playing at Micke Grove, Lodi edged Tokay with a 218-231 win. That keeps Lodi undefeated 7-0 and 11-0 overall while Tokay is 4-3 in league.
Amelia Garibaldi had a 39 for the Lodi. Delaney Vasquez finished with a 40, Desiree Vasquez 45, Kerrie Nickel and Reese Koenig each had a 47 and Megan Ky 52.
Tokay’s scorers were Aleesa Ohata at 37, Elisa Cabrera 41, Hannah Hauschildt 50, Mariko Hashimoto 51, Emma Buck 52 and Haylee Falkenberg 62.
The reason for Lodi and Tokay playing each other again in a week is because each school will be going on their two-week break starting next Monday.
Liberty Ranch at SVC tournament
Competing at the Sierra Valley Conference No. 1 tournament on Monday, Liberty Ranch took second place with a 506 team score.
Genevieve Akers had an 85 for Liberty Ranch (3-1 in the SVC, 5-2) and Ashlin McCormick 95. Alejandra Oleguera followed at 97, Hannah Freitas 113, Bertha Mendosa 116 and Madison Alford 135.
WATER POLO
Varsity boys
Lodi at Napa Tournament
Lodi finished with a 3-0 record on Saturday at the tournament, just one goal shy of being in the top six.
The final game had Lodi beating Oakmont of Roseville 14-8. Victor Plunkett had five goals for Lodi and Jackson McDonald had three. Braden Endter and Shane McKay each had two and Eli Kim and Seth Hillstrom each had one. Sam Meyers had five saves and two seals for the Flames.
Lodi 11, Piedmont 10
Plunkett also had five goals in this game. Endter, McKay and Hillstrom each had two. Ashton DeVries had six saves and a steal.
Lodi 21, Alhambra 15
Double-digits for Plunkett, who had 10 goals for the Flames. Kim had six, Hillstrom two and Endter, McKay and Jack Isola each had one. Meyers had 12 saves and two steals.
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity
Tracy 3, Tokay 0
In the TCAL opener at The Jungle on Monday, Tokay (0-1 in the TCAL, 2-3) fell to Tracy in straight sets; 24-14, 25-16, 25-20.
Kayly Pau had 11 kills and four blocks for Tokay. Grace Polhemus had 27 digs and Jackie Patino 14 digs and six kills.
Elliot Christian 3, Turlock Christian 1
In a Central California Athletic Alliance match on Monday, Elliot (3-4 in the CCAA, 6-4) beat Turlock in four sets; 23-25, 25-16, 28-26, 25-14.
Sammie Tucker had 16 assists for Elliot. Bailey Maynard and Ava Vam Groningen each had 14 kills, Kennedy Hendrickson 13 aces and Van Groningen 10 digs.