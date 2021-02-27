It’s been nearly a year since Lodi High’s Elisa Grim played in a water polo game.
So it took some wheeling and dealing to convince a college coach to take a chance on her, but she was able to do it. Grim, a senior, recently signed her NCAA National Letter of Intent to play for Fresno State.
“It was really difficult, actually. I was too young when they could come and see me play, because it’s illegal to recruit players that age,” Grim said. “Then COVID came, and that got canceled. I didn’t take a lot of footage — It’s a small community, they come and see you play. I had to reach out to a lot of coaches to kind of back me up, so that was difficult.
“I mean, when you don’t see a player play, it’s kind of hard to recruit.”
Fresno State is in the Mountain West, but plays its water polo in the Golden Coast Conference, which includes Pacific and other California schools. The Bulldogs (3-3) played UC Davis on Feb. 13, but Grim was relegated to watching on the small screen. She said that watching games has been about the most she’s been able to do to stay sharp during much of the pandemic.
“It’s good to watch water polo whenever you can,” Grim said. “Swimming is the best thing you can do, so when everything was shut down, I could run however many miles, but it won’t do anything for water polo because you use completely different muscles. It’s not just me — I know a ton of girls who have gone back in the pool and been like, ‘I’m so much slower.’ ”
But she is hoping to get some action in before she graduates — she’ll be playing in a club-team tournament in Utah over the weekend, her first water polo games since March of 2020. As for the high school season, that remains to be seen. California’s restrictions won’t allow water polo until a county reaches the Orange Tier in the California Department of Public Health’s color system, and the Tri-City Athletic League has the sport scheduled to be played in its third season, from March 29 to May 15.
“There’s girls from all over getting recruited,” Grim said. “I don’t know if they’re in the same boat as I am, so it makes me a little nervous on that end. I really hope it’s going to be not as bad as I’m thinking.”
Grim has been a centerpiece for Lodi’s varsity girls water polo team since she was a freshman, with 66 goals as a freshman and 83 as a sophomore. She helped the team make the playoffs as a freshman, then to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I quarterfinals in both of her sophomore and junior seasons.
She will follow something of a family tradition in becoming a Bulldog.
“My whole family went to Fresno State — my mom and uncles on that side of the family,” she said. “It’s also close enough to home that I could go home if I wanted to or for an emergency, and far enough away that I’m not constantly going home.”
High school roundup
Tokay High had its first swim meet of the season on Friday, with both the boys and girls squads defeating West High in Tracy. The Tigers’ girls won 112-57, and the boys won 110-28.
The first Tigers’ event victory of the season went to the 200-yard medley relay team of Audrey VanRuiten, Katie McClain, Sarah McClain and Kaitlin Ortegel.
VanRuiten won the 50 freestyle, and Sarah McClain won the 100 backstroke, both events that the Tigers swept.