Lodi High junior Maceo McDowell placed sixth in the state in the long jump at the CIF State Track and Field Championships over the weekend.
McDowell’s final mark was 23 feet, 4.75 inches. The winner was Jason Plumb of Corona del Mar out of the Southern Section, with a 24-5.75 at Buchanan High’s Veterans Stadium in Clovis.
McDowell was fifth coming out of the preliminaries with jumps of 21-10.5, 23-0 at 23-7. He came short of equaling that mark in the finals, with jumps of 22-5.75, 22-2.75, 22-11.5, 22-3.5, 23-2.25 and finally his 23-4.75 mark on the final jump.
McDowell was the Sac-Joaquin Section winner the previous week, with a 23-10.
