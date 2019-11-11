With Saturday’s Sac-Joaquin Section Sub-Section meet in the books, three local varsity cross country teams are moving on, along with another few runners.
Fresh off their 17th-consecutive Tri-City Athletic League championship, the Lodi High girls squad notched a 10th-place finish with 239 points in the Division II varsity race, led by Pamela Decko with a 25th-place finish at 20 minutes, 26.2 seconds on the notoriously hilly course on the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Frogtown, near Angels Camp.
The varsity races send 10 teams in each division to the section Masters meet, which is this coming Saturday at Willow Hills in Folsom, and the top 10 individual runners not on a qualifying team.
Tokay placed 14th, with two individual qualifiers in twins Kari Anema (18th at 20:08.2) and Kali Anema (50th at 21:18.6).
Another two teams moved on in Division IV — the Liberty Ranch boys placed seventh with 224 points, led by a third-place run from Cristian Martinez (16:04.7) and the Galt girls placed ninth with 268 points.
Another runner moving on individually is Lodi’s Luke Petersen, who ran a 17:27.6 to place 43rd in the Division II boys race.
Lodi’s girls had all five runners place in the top 80, with Decko in 25th, Carlee McCabe in 29th at 20:35.3, Yasmin Melendrez in 34th at 20:52.0, Audrey Garcia in 71st at 22:17.1 and Paris Heiser in 80th at 22:43.3. Frida Rodriguez (85th at 22:49.7) and Diana Vargas (93rd at 23:20.0) also competed to be in Lodi’s scoring five.
Tokay’s Anema twins qualified, but teammates Johanna Boss (99th at 23:40.9), Marina Fuller (103rd at 24:26.0) and Eloise Fierin (106th at 24:49.5) missed out on qualifying.
In the D2 boys race, Lodi placed 15th at 377, and Tokay was 17th at 492. Petersen led the Flames, followed by Lucas Fonda (63rd at 17:53.5), Nicolas Rasoilo (65th at 17:54.9), Liam Epperson-Dorsa (77th at 18:09.0) and Derek Albertson (135th at 20:30.3). Tokay was led by Jose Herrera in 55th at 17:43.6, followed by Angelo Trigg (108th at 19:06.3), Manuel Munoz (109th at 19:08.8), Kai Bayers-Cardone (110th at 19:09.4) and Vincent Magnani (119th at 19:36.8).
In the Division IV boys race, Cristian Martinez led the Hawks with a third-place finish, along with a 15th-place finish from Braden Birks (16:56.2), a 57th-place finish from Raghav Vasudevan (18:10.2), 70th from Daniel Gonzalez (18:30.0) and 83rd from Cyrus Walker (18:46.5). Galt’s top runner was Sebastian Baez in 109th at 19:27.5.
Galt’s girls were led by Madison Petersen in 23rd at 22:05.0, followed by Cheyene Ullrich (49th at 23:07.5), Julie Sporleder (69th at 24:22.6), Sofia Arana (78th at 24:47.1) and Emma Sporleder (9th at 26:14.8). Liberty Ranch’s top runner was Xianna Morales (62nd at 23:59.5).
At the lower levels, Lodi’s freshman team placed second with 86 points to qualify, led by Charles Starr in eighth place at 12:14 on the 2-mile course, and in the Division II girls frosh-soph race, Tokay’s Sheena Mohsin qualified with an 18th-place run (14:21.0) and Ella Waters moved on with a 23rd-place run at 14:28.7.