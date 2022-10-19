The Lodi High girls tennis team finished the regular season with a 9-0 sweep over West to finish in the second spot in the Tri-City Athletic League.
Lodi now moves on as a team to the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, which will begin on Oct. 31. The TCAL sends its top three teams to the playoffs.
On Tuesday, West forfeited the last two doubles matches due to low numbers, with Lodi’s Keara Shoup and Bella Chiarchiano winning 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1.
In singles play, Lodi’s Sydney Friesen won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1, Louise Joris won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, Emma Stilwell won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3, Aubrey Anderson won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4, Hannah Larson won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 5, and Savannah Chinchiolo won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 6.
The TCAl tournament begins today at University of the Pacific, with the singles tournament today and the doubles tournament on Friday.
