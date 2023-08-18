Sac-Joaquin Section assistant commissioner Will DeBoard entertained sports writers from around the section on Thursday, giving updates on rule changes and other changes.
Among the topics were tweaks to the football playoff format, updates on the first season of girls flag football, and other minor changes.
For football, the postseason selection format was simplified. In seasons past, league winners would be forced to play at the division level of their league, which shuffled things around most years.
Now, that rule is gone, and teams are locked into their postseason division at the start of the year based on enrollment. There are still movements based on the section’s continued success rule, which for example has Central Catholic playing in Division I despite an enrollment of 379.
“If you are D-III by enrollment, but you win a a D-II league, you are moved up to D-II in that sport for that season. It’s worked fairly well in every sports, but it hasn’t worked great in football,” DeBoard said about the nixed rule. “In football the brackets are smaller, they’re 12-team brackets instead of 16-team, and a lot of the smaller schools that fill up those divisions, they don’t play football. So what happens is everybody skews lower quite a bit.
“In football for sure, it’s definitely being viewed as a punitive issue. We win a league title, and we’re getting penalized for it.”
As a result, St. Mary’s is Division II this season — in fact, the smallest school in D-II with a listed enrollment of 827 — and would not bump up to D-I by virtue of winning the Tri-City Athletic League.
It’s a change in that it settles the divisions at the beginning of the season. It’s been a source of stress for many coaches and players with teams on the cusp between divisions that don’t know what bracket they will enter until after the final game of the season, when all the league champions fall into the place and the rule was able to place them.
“No movement between columns, so our schools in football know what division they’re going to be competing in,” DeBoard said. “And I’ll be totally honest with you, there are some schools probably not thrilled with that, because they just saw oh, we’re in a really tough division.”
For Lodi and Tokay in Division II, that would mean a handful of schools that are normally in the hunt for a D-I title will most certainly be lurking in the D-II postseason.
“In Division I and Division II, we still have three or four of our very top programs in the entire section competing in Division I,” DeBoard said. “But certainly, Division II just got a lot more interesting, with schools like St. Mary’s, Elk Grove, Jesuit, Granite Bay, Rocklin, et cetera. If these schools win their leagues, they’re still going to be in Division II.”
Girls flag football
With the state CIF office approving girls flag football as a sanctioned sport in February, the Sac-Joaquin Section office let schools know, and the response has been unexpected.
As of Thursday, there are 70 schools in the section that will field a team this year, with several more districts, such as Elk Grove, planning to start programs next year.
“We told our schools we’ll be having flag football this year, and let’s see how it goes,” DeBoard said. “We’ve done this with several other sports. We had beach volleyball, and eight teams played. Competitive sport cheer, I think we have 14 or 15 schools do sport cheer. The girls flag football interest and popularity is kind of unprecedented.”
The interest has been enough that the section will have playoffs and section titles in two divisions. The system used will be the basketball postseason system, where each league sends the top three finishers, and any other schools ranked in the top 15 will earn spots as well.
Each team is allowed 28 games, with most schools opting to play twice a week.
Other changes
— The basketball foundation games have been moved up to Nov. 15, before the season. The section had tried to move them back to avoid interfering with Thanksgiving, but participation was down because the season has begun by that time.
— League realignment is complete. Starting in 2024 the TCAL will gain Kimball from the Valley Oak League in all sports, and Edison from the San Joaquin Athletic Association in football only. Tokay will leave for the SJAA in all sports, while West will play in the SJAA in football, with the rest of its sports remaining in the TCAL.
In the Sierra Valley Conference, Argonaut and Amador will join from the Mother Lode League in all sports, bringing the SVC to eight teams.
— In team sports, the “top nine” rule will go away after this season. In sports where the top three in each league go to the playoffs, the top nine leagues across the previous three years gets an extra berth. Instead, starting in 2024, those sports will go to the same model used in basketball — the top three in each league, plus any other teams ranked in the top 15 of the division.
“What this format does is it takes more into effect what the schools are doing this year,” DeBoard said. “We’ve been using this in basketball for several years, and the one complaint we don’t get in basketball is ‘We deserve to be in the playoffs.’ ”
— In baseball and softball, teams are only allowed to hold batting practice on the playing field before the game if the opposing team is allowed the same amount of time. This has already been the rule, but the section clarified that the home team is not allowed to skirt that rule by having its players in a P.E. batting practice class on the field in the last period of school, unless the opposing team is given the same amount of time.
— The CIF voted on a state team playoff for tennis, meaning the section championship teams will go into the NorCal playoffs and eventually play for a state title.
